Nissan Magnite Facelift Likely To Be Launched On October 4

It's the first major update for Nissan India’s workhorse since the sub-4 metre SUV was introduced in 2020; expect cosmetic changes with a revamped cabin
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • To carry cosmetic changes while carrying over the mechanical hardware
  • Expected to get an improved cabin as well as more features
  • Part of Nissan India’s model offensive for the next two years

At the arrival of the X-Trail, Nissan India confirmed a model offensive which would happen over the course of two years. This model offensive will see the current sole showroom display – the Magnite – be joined by 5 new models including a C-SUV (Creta-rival), an entry-level EV (electric-Kwid equivalent), and the update for their strong-selling sub-4 metre SUV. Now, it appears the Magnite facelift is next in line and is set to be launched in India on October 4. 

 

Upcoming Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition Launched At Rs 9.84 Lakh

 

Introduced in 2020, the Magnite achieved the one lakh units sales milestone in early 2024. This means it has so far found over 30,000 takers annually. Its strongest suit has been its reliability, practical and comfortable cabin, and punchy yet frugal powertrain. Moreover, the Magnite is also a handsome-looking sub-4 metre SUV. With this update, Nissan will play it safe and isn’t likely to comprehensively change the well-established and recognisable design. We might, however, see tweaked bumpers, some changes to the headlight and tail lamp signature apart from newer colour options and alloy wheel design. 

 

Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
 

However, we do expect the updated Magnite to carry some mentionable changes on the inside. This should include additional features, a larger touchscreen, a redesigned instrument cluster (likely to be inspired by the X-Trail), and better seat upholstery apart from more safety – like six airbags. However, under the skin, the powertrain choices should remain unchanged. So you’d continue to get the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder apart from its turbocharged version. While the NA version makes around 71 bhp and 96 Nm, the more likeable turbo-petrol has a healthy 99 bhp of power and 160 Nm of twisting force. It can be had with a five-speed manual as standard apart from an AMT for the naturally aspirated version and a CVT automatic for the turbo. 

 

pnpi96gs

 

When it goes on sale, it is expected to continue on its aggressive pricing strategy compared to other sub-4 metre SUVs it will rival which includes the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. After the Magnite, we expect Nissan India to bring in two new cars early next year – which is most likely to be the rebadged version of the new-gen Renault Duster.

Nissan Magnite
8.1

Nissan Magnite

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.91 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Magnite Specifications
View Magnite Features

