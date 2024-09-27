New Car Launches In October 2024: Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More

While both August and September saw their fair share of some big ticket launches, there is still plenty of action to still take place in October 2024. Multiple manufacturers have confirmed new car and SUV launches for the coming month while others are also expected to join the fray. Here’s a look at the new models that will hit the market next month.



Kia Carnival (October 3)

Kia will kick things off with the launch of the all-new Carnival on October 3, 2024. Kia’s premium people mover will arrive in a choice of two feature-rich variants and with a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The Carnival will be offered in two exterior colour choices - Black and White and in Limousine and Limousine Plus trims.

The former packs in features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, all LED lighting, dual electric sunroofs, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, driver seat memory function, three-zone climate control, powered rear sliding doors, second-row captain seats a 12.3-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Plus meanwhile adds bits such as powered second-row seats with heating, ventilation and leg rests, a powered tailgate, 12-speaker Bose sound system and a head-up display. Bookings for the Carnival are already underway.

Kia EV9 (October 3)

Kia’s all-new flagship electric SUV, the EV9, will launch alongside the Carnival. Expected to be priced in the region of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), the EV9 will be a full import and be offered in a single GT-Line all-wheel drive variant with 383 bhp and 700 Nm on tap. The EV9 will come with a 99.8kWh battery pack as standard offering an ARAI claimed range is 561kms.

On the feature front, the EV will offer bits such as dual-sunroofs, powered front seats (with driver memory), powered captain chairs in the second row with ventilation, massage and a one-touch fold function, a powered tailgate, dual 12.3-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS tech and more.





Nissan Magnite Facelift (October 4)

Nissan is set to roll out the Magnite facelift on October 4, 2024. The updated magnite will arriving with some styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features as well. Based on images of the test mules, the design updates are likely to be minor with and centred primarily around the bumpers, grille and light clusters. Recent teasers have provided a glimpse of the updated tail lights. The L-shaped DRLS on the bumpers are being retained and Nissan has said that the car will come with ‘20+ best-in-segment and first-in-segment features.’



Mechanically speaking, the Magnite is expected to remain unchanged with the familiar pair of 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines being offered.





BYD eMAX 7 MPV (October 8)

The BYD e6 was the company’s first electric car to be launched in India, initially as a model targeting commercial fleet operators before being offered to private buyers. Now the five-seat MPV is set to receive a mid lifecycle update along with a new name. Now badged the eMAX 7, the facelifted MPV gets updated looks on the exterior and will now be offered in six and seven-seat layouts with the option of captain chairs in the second row. The MPV is also set to pack in more features than before including a panoramic sunroof and a larger touchscreen is also likely.

On the powertrain front, BYD has said it will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor so it could come with the more powerful 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor offered on the MPV in global markets where it is sold as the BYD M6.



Mercedes-Benz E-Class (October 9)

Having unveiled the new-gen long-wheelbase E-class in India in early September, Mercedes will launch the model in India on October 9, 2024. As with its predecessor, the new E-class is offered in long-wheelbase guise as standard and is larger than the model it replaces. The design is an evolution over the outgoing model as well with some of the body lines having been softened.



The big highlight of the car however is set to be the cabin with Mercedes offering the wide-screen MBUX Superscreen in the top model. There will also be a focus on rear passenger comfort as well with powered outer seats, cushions on the headrests, powered sunblinds and even four-zone climate control.



On the powertrain front, Mercedes has confirmed that the E-class will arrive with a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.



For now, these are the new cars and SUVs confirmed to be launching next month. However, expect more models to join the list in the coming weeks