New Car Launches In October 2024: Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More

Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More

October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia India, Mercedes, BYD & Nissan have confirmed new launches for October
  • Kia to launch Carnival and EV9 on October 3
  • New Mercedes E-Class India launch on October 9

While both August and September saw their fair share of some big ticket launches, there is still plenty of action to still take place in October 2024. Multiple manufacturers have confirmed new car and SUV launches for the coming month while others are also expected to join the fray. Here’s a look at the new models that will hit the market next month.
 

Kia Carnival (October 3)

Kia Carnival 4

Kia will kick things off with the launch of the all-new Carnival on October 3, 2024. Kia’s premium people mover will arrive in a choice of two feature-rich variants and with a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The Carnival will be offered in two exterior colour choices - Black and White and in Limousine and Limousine Plus trims.

 

Also Read: India-Spec New Kia Carnival Revealed: Available In Two Variants With Diesel Engine Only

 

Kia Carnival 2

The former packs in features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, all LED lighting, dual electric sunroofs, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, driver seat memory function, three-zone climate control, powered rear sliding doors, second-row captain seats a 12.3-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Plus meanwhile adds bits such as powered second-row seats with heating, ventilation and leg rests, a powered tailgate, 12-speaker Bose sound system and a head-up display. Bookings for the Carnival are already underway.

 

Also read: New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day
 

Kia EV9 (October 3)

21757 2024 EV 9

Kia’s all-new flagship electric SUV, the EV9, will launch alongside the Carnival. Expected to be priced in the region of Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), the EV9 will be a full import and be offered in a single GT-Line all-wheel drive variant with 383 bhp and 700 Nm on tap. The EV9 will come with a 99.8kWh battery pack as standard offering an ARAI claimed range is 561kms.

 

Also read: India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range
 

21746 2024 EV 9

On the feature front, the EV will offer bits such as dual-sunroofs, powered front seats (with driver memory), powered captain chairs in the second row with ventilation, massage and a one-touch fold function, a powered tailgate, dual 12.3-inch displays, a 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS tech and more.


 

Nissan Magnite Facelift (October 4)

Nissan Magnite facelift

Nissan is set to roll out the Magnite facelift on October 4, 2024. The updated magnite will arriving with some styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features as well. Based on images of the test mules, the design updates are likely to be minor with and centred primarily around the bumpers, grille and light clusters. Recent teasers have provided a glimpse of the updated tail lights. The L-shaped DRLS on the bumpers are being retained and Nissan has said that the car will come with ‘20+ best-in-segment and first-in-segment features.’
 

Also read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch
 

Mechanically speaking, the Magnite is expected to remain unchanged with the familiar pair of 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines being offered.


 

BYD eMAX 7 MPV (October 8)

BYD e MAX 7

The BYD e6 was the company’s first electric car to be launched in India, initially as a model targeting commercial fleet operators before being offered to private buyers. Now the five-seat MPV is set to receive a mid lifecycle update along with a new name. Now badged the eMAX 7, the facelifted MPV gets updated looks on the exterior and will now be offered in six and seven-seat layouts with the option of captain chairs in the second row. The MPV is also set to pack in more features than before including a panoramic sunroof and a larger touchscreen is also likely.

 

Also read: BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
 

byd m6 3 rows of seating carandbike 1

Also read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8
 

On the powertrain front, BYD has said it will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor so it could come with the more powerful 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor offered on the MPV in global markets where it is sold as the BYD M6.
 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (October 9)

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 2

Having unveiled the new-gen long-wheelbase E-class in India in early September, Mercedes will launch the model in India on October 9, 2024. As with its predecessor, the new E-class is offered in long-wheelbase guise as standard and is larger than the model it replaces. The design is an evolution over the outgoing model as well with some of the body lines having been softened.


Also read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase India Launch On October 9
 

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 5

The big highlight of the car however is set to be the cabin with Mercedes offering the wide-screen MBUX Superscreen in the top model. There will also be a focus on rear passenger comfort as well with powered outer seats, cushions on the headrests, powered sunblinds and even four-zone climate control.
 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look
 

On the powertrain front, Mercedes has confirmed that the E-class will arrive with a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
 

For now, these are the new cars and SUVs confirmed to be launching next month. However, expect more models to join the list in the coming weeks

# Mercedes-Benz India# Kia# Kia EV9# Kia Carnival# Kia Carnival MPV# Kia Carnival Launch# Kia EV9 Launch# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch# Mercedes E-Class# BYD India# BYD eMax 7# BYD eMAX 7# BYD eMAX 7 MPV# Nissan India# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite Facelift# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The first set of teasers showcases the updated Magnite's grille and taillight, with minor tweaks over the outgoing model.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch
  • Quiet sophistication meets in-your-face size. Biggest battery yet and longest range, this EV means business like no other
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large
  • Will be launched in one GT-Line trim with a 6-seat configuration and AWD; price to be announced on October 3
    India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range
  • Carmaker says first 1,000 customers to book the EV by October 8 will be offered benefits of up to Rs 51,000 and complementary 7 kW or 3 kW chargers.
    BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21
  • In conversation with carandbike, BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan confirmed the company’s fourth model line– following the introduction of the eMax 7 MPV – will be an SUV; likely to be positioned towards the premium end of the market.
    BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Latest News

  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • Deliveries for the updated Cullinan super-luxury SUV are slated to commence in Q4 2024.
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore
  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • Existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can also purchase it for Rs. 12,424, from October 3, 2024, onwards.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh
  • The 500th EV charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
    Jio-bp Inaugurates 500th EV Charging Station In Mumbai; Reaches 5,000 Charge Points In India
  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • The new motorcycle will be called the TF450 RC, marking the company’s first 450cc motocross bike.
    Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Car Launches In October 2024: Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved