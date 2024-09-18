Login
BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8

The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6, which has been on sale here for three years
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD will launch the all-electric eMAX 7 MPV on October 8.
  • To feature a refreshed design.
  • Likely to be equipped with the same battery pack as before.

BYD is all set to launch the all-electric eMAX 7 MPV in India on October 8. The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6 MPV, which was BYD’s first offering in India and has been on sale here for almost three years. With the update, the MPV will receive a refreshed design and a range of new features. The eMAX 7 is currently on sale in the foreign market.

 

Also ReadBYD e6 Facelift To Be Named eMAX 7 In India
 

Visually, the eMAX 7 MPV will retain the same basic profile and proportions of the outgoing e6, but will come with notable updates to the fascia and the rear end, giving the rather dated e6 a new lease of life. While the headlamps of the eMAX 7 have a similar shape as the e6, the insides have been revised and now feature new lighting elements. Other changes to the front end include a new bumper, with a redesigned air dam, and a new enclosed grille, lined with chrome. Towards the rear, the eMAX 7 gets new tail lamps connected by a thin light bar and a new rear bumper.

 

Also Read: 2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 3

The eMAX 7 is expected to get a larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof

 

On the inside, the eMAX 7 is expected to retain the same basic layout of the BYD e6. It is however, expected to get a few new features, such as a larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof, similar to the BYD M6, which is what the eMAX 7 is called in some markets. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 will have three rows of seating compared to the e6 and is expected to be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat guises. 

 

Also Read: BYD M6 Electric MPV With 3-Row Seating Is Coming To India; Launch Imminent

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 2

Expected to be equipped with the same 71.8 kWh battery pack

 

Just like the e6, the eMAX 7 is likely to continue to be offered with a 71.8 kWh battery pack that offered up to 520 km of range in the outgoing model. BYD however has said that the new eMAX 7 will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The M6 features the same 201 bhp, 310 Nm motor as the Atto 3, which could be offered in the India-spec eMAX 7.

# BYD India# BYD eMAX 7# BYD e6 Electric MPV# BYD EVs# electric vehicles# Electric cars# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
