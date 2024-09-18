BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8

BYD is all set to launch the all-electric eMAX 7 MPV in India on October 8. The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted version of the e6 MPV, which was BYD’s first offering in India and has been on sale here for almost three years. With the update, the MPV will receive a refreshed design and a range of new features. The eMAX 7 is currently on sale in the foreign market.

Visually, the eMAX 7 MPV will retain the same basic profile and proportions of the outgoing e6, but will come with notable updates to the fascia and the rear end, giving the rather dated e6 a new lease of life. While the headlamps of the eMAX 7 have a similar shape as the e6, the insides have been revised and now feature new lighting elements. Other changes to the front end include a new bumper, with a redesigned air dam, and a new enclosed grille, lined with chrome. Towards the rear, the eMAX 7 gets new tail lamps connected by a thin light bar and a new rear bumper.

The eMAX 7 is expected to get a larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the eMAX 7 is expected to retain the same basic layout of the BYD e6. It is however, expected to get a few new features, such as a larger touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof, similar to the BYD M6, which is what the eMAX 7 is called in some markets. Furthermore, the eMAX 7 will have three rows of seating compared to the e6 and is expected to be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat guises.

Expected to be equipped with the same 71.8 kWh battery pack

Just like the e6, the eMAX 7 is likely to continue to be offered with a 71.8 kWh battery pack that offered up to 520 km of range in the outgoing model. BYD however has said that the new eMAX 7 will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The M6 features the same 201 bhp, 310 Nm motor as the Atto 3, which could be offered in the India-spec eMAX 7.