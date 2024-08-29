Login
BYD M6 Electric MPV With 3-Row Seating Is Coming To India; Launch Imminent

An evolution of the e6, the BYD M6 will pack a fresh new look, along with an extra row of seats; likely to feature a panoramic sunroof.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD M6 is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks.
  • Expected to be offered in 6- and 7-seat versions with the former featuring captain chairs.
  • Likely to carry over 71.8 kWh battery; entry-level version could have a smaller battery.

The car that kickstarted Build Your Dreams’ (BYD) passenger vehicle business in India is due for a major update in the coming weeks. Soon, India will witness the launch of the BYD M6, which is the upgraded version of the E6 electric MPV that was the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant’s first passenger vehicle offering in our market. Recently showcased at the Indonesia auto show, the M6 looks a little different, but more importantly, has an upgraded features set and also has room for more passengers. BYD Auto India has also released the first teaser for the M6 ahead of its introduction in the coming weeks.

 

Also Read: 2025 BYD Seal EV Revealed With Updated Powertrains, New Interior & LiDAR Tech

 

 

BYD M6: Design and dimensions

The overall shape and silhouette of the BYD M6 remains unchanged over the E6. The M6 is marginally longer and taller, but that is on account of the styling changes it packs. The M6’s face is more in line with that of the Atto 3 electric SUV, with the perforated nose panel being dropped for a sealed-off look. The M6 has new, wing-like LED headlights connected by a brushed silver insert, and a new front bumper as well. The LED tail-lights are larger and also connected unlike before, and the M6 is also expected to ride on new-design alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh

 

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 2

Larger LED tail-lights are now connected.

 

BYD M6: Interior and features

The most noteworthy changes will be on the inside of the M6. Unlike the e6, the M6 will have three rows of seating, and we expect to see both the 6-seat as well as the 7-seat models being offered here; the former featuring captain chairs for the middle row. 

 

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 3

New steering wheel and larger touchscreen infotainment inside the M6.

 

While the dashboard design will remain unchanged, the M6 will have a new steering wheel, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Also new is the drive mode selector, replacing the dial offered previously, along with light-coloured upholstery and a panoramic sunroof, something that was missing in the e6.

 

byd m6 3 rows of seating carandbike 1

Unlike the e6 (which had 5 seats only), the M6 will offer seating for up to 7 passengers.

 

BYD M6: Powertrain, battery and range

Just like the e6, the BYD M6 is likely to continue with the company’s proprietary ‘Blade’ battery with a capacity of 71.8 kWh. This version is claimed to offer over 520 kilometres of range, but BYD could also offer a smaller battery option, to make the M6 more accessible. While the M6 retains a single-motor, front-wheel drive layout, overseas it is available with the same 201 bhp, 310 Nm motor as the Atto 3. It remains to be seen what specification of the M6 is finalised for India, as the e6’s output was much lower, at 94 bhp and 180 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Bookings Cross 1,000 Units Within 3 Months

 

byd m6 india launch soon 3 rows of seats panoramic sunroof carandbike 6

New drive mode selector replaces dial.

 

BYD M6: India launch and expected price

The M6 is fully replacing the e6 in India. The e6, which had originally been introduced as a fleet-only offering, quickly found favour with Indian buyers who also wanted it for private usage, and BYD opened sales of the e6 to private-use buyers in 2022. With better features and more seats, the M6 will certainly be an intriguing option for those looking for a family electric vehicle. If BYD introduces a smaller battery version, expect M6 prices to start significantly lower than the e6’s, which was priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom). BYD has built considerable momentum in the last few months, having garnered over 1,000 orders for its Seal sedan, and also introduced a more affordable version of its Atto 3 electric SUV.

