More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh

Now offered in a base variant, the Atto 3 lineup starts with a smaller 50 kWh battery pack; undercuts the 60 kWh version by a big margin.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD has introduced the updated Atto 3 in India.
  • Now offered with a new base variant.
  • Entry point to Atto 3 ownership lowered by Rs 9 lakh.

BYD has launched the updated iteration of its Atto 3 compact SUV in India. The Atto 3 is now offered in a new base variant, at a starting price tag of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which lowers the entry point to Atto 3 ownership by Rs 9 lakh and makes the Atto 3 50 kWh the most affordable BYD model on sale in India yet. Now offered in three variants – Dynamic, Premium, and Superior – the Atto 3 will be available with two battery pack options, but BYD is yet to clarify the variant-wise pricing of the new Atto 3. The biggest change includes a smaller, 50 kWh battery pack for the base variant, and a new exterior colour option.

 

Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event
 fotojet 2024 07 10 T131503 375

The Atto 3 retains the same interior layout as before

 

Visually, the Atto 3 retains the same design as its predecessor but is now also offered in a Cosmo Black colour scheme aside from the previously offered Ski White, Boulder Grey, and Surf Blue colour schemes. The interior layout also remains identical although it is now also offered in a different dual-tone colour scheme that combines blue with black. The equipment list of the vehicle is also the same, featuring a 12.8-inch rotating display, along with other features such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, wireless charging, one-touch power tailgate, and an eight-speaker audio system. The base variant misses out on the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) package offered on the other variants. 

 

Also ReadMG Cloud EV Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely Later This Year
 Updated BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24 99 Lakh 2

The new base variant is offered with a smaller 50 kWh battery pack

 

On the powertrain front, the Atto 3 is offered with the same electric motor setup as before that churns out 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. However, the base Dynamic variant has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.9 seconds, while the Premium and Superior variants can do the run in a quicker 7.3 seconds. 

 

Also ReadBYD Seal Deliveries Commence In India; 200 Units Delivered In a Single Day
 

While the Premium and Superior variants are equipped with a 60.48 kWh battery pack. The Premium and Superior variants have an ARAI-certified range of up to 521 km, while the Dynamic’s battery pack delivers a range of up to 468 km. All three variants can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent to 50 minutes using a DC fast charger, but the base model benefits from a lower AC charging time of 8 hours.

# BYD Atto 3# BYD India# BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV# BYD SUV# BYD EVs# EVs under Rs 25 lakh# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular BYD Models

