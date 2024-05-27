BYD Seal Deliveries Commence In India; 200 Units Delivered In a Single Day

BYD has commenced deliveries of the Seal all-electric sedan in India. The automaker recently held an event, where it delivered 200 units of the Seal to customers across different parts of the country. The Seal is BYD’s most expensive EV to hit Indian markets with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakhs up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in March 2024, the EV has been a hot topic of discussion ever since, as it offers a wide array of features and a powerful dual-motor powertrain setup at a relatively lower price tag.

Also Read: BYD Seal Bookings Cross 1,000 Units Within 3 Months

The BYD Seal was launched in March 2024

The Chinese automaker also recently revealed that the Seal had racked up over 1,000 bookings in the Indian market, three months after it opened bookings for the EV in in late February 2024.

On the feature front, the Seal packs in standard kit such as nine airbags, traction control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seat with heating and ventilated functions, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control. Higher variants add in tech such as a head-up display, a torque vectoring system, a driver seat memory function and adaptive dampers.

Also Read: All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds

The BYD Seal is offered in both single-motor and dual-motor variants

The all-electric sedan is offered in three variants ranging from single and dual-motor powertrain options. The sedan gets two-rear wheel drive options – the base Dynamic trim comes with a 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor while the Premium trim gets a stronger 308 bhp and 360 Nm unit. The top-spec Performance trim features a dual-motor setup pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm.