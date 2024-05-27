Login
BYD Seal Deliveries Commence In India; 200 Units Delivered In a Single Day

The Chinese automaker recently revealed that the Seal had racked up over 1,000 bookings in the Indian market
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Deliveries of the BYD Seal have commenced in India.
  • The Chinese automaker delivered 200 units of the Seal to customers in a single day.
  • The Seal has racked up over 1000 bookings. to date

BYD has commenced deliveries of the Seal all-electric sedan in India. The automaker recently held an event, where it delivered 200 units of the Seal to customers across different parts of the country. The Seal is BYD’s most expensive EV to hit Indian markets with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakhs up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched in March 2024, the EV has been a hot topic of discussion ever since, as it offers a wide array of features and a powerful dual-motor powertrain setup at a relatively lower price tag.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Bookings Cross 1,000 Units Within 3 Months

BYD Seal Deliveries Commence In India 200 Units Delivered In a Single Day 1

The BYD Seal was launched in March 2024

 

The Chinese automaker also recently revealed that the Seal had racked up over 1,000 bookings in the Indian market, three months after it opened bookings for the EV in in late February 2024.

 

On the feature front, the Seal packs in standard kit such as nine airbags, traction control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seat with heating and ventilated functions, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control. Higher variants add in tech such as a head-up display, a torque vectoring system, a driver seat memory function and adaptive dampers.

 

Also Read: All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds

BYD Seal Deliveries Commence In India 200 Units Delivered In a Single Day 3

The BYD Seal is offered in both single-motor and dual-motor variants

 

The all-electric sedan is offered in three variants ranging from single and dual-motor powertrain options. The sedan gets two-rear wheel drive options – the base Dynamic trim comes with a 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor while the Premium trim gets a stronger 308 bhp and 360 Nm unit. The top-spec Performance trim features a dual-motor setup pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm.

 

 

  • Bookings for the Seal opened in late February with the first 500 units booked within 2 weeks.
    BYD Seal Bookings Cross 1,000 Units Within 3 Months
  • We see how Xiaomi's first-ever electric car, the Xiaomi SU7, stacks up against two popular electric sedans sold in global markets.
    Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared
  • BYD has confirmed the Shark pickup truck will debut with a plug-in hybrid powertrain; set to make its world premiere at Auto China 2024.
    BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
  • The BYD Seal promises to have the characteristics of a modern EV - Smart, Feature-Packed, and Fast – all that in addition to a maximum range of up to 650 km.
    BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
  • BYD announced rolling out 6 million cars in November 2023, and now the brand has swiftly produced another 1 million cars in just over three months.
    BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

