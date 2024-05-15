Login
All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds

The BYD Shark is the first pickup truck from the brand and will be sold in the Mexican market
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD has unveiled its latest PHEV pickup truck, the Shark.
  • To be sold in the Mexican market.
  • Powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to two electric motors.

BYD has unveiled its latest product in the global market, a plug-in-hybrid pickup truck named the Shark. The new BYD Shark is the first pickup truck from BYD and is built on its all-new DMO Off-Road ladder-frame platform. The first brand-new product from the company to be launched outside China, the Shark will be sold in the Mexican market and is slated to rival the likes of the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux, which is currently on sale in India.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch

All New BYD Shark Pickup Truck Unveiled PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 In 5 7 Seconds 1

The BYD Shark is slightly larger than its rivals, the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux

 

Visually, the Shark sports a rugged, imposing appearance with its high ground clearance, massive proportions and large, flared wheel arches. Other styling cues include a grille that prominently displays the BYD logo and squarish headlamps outlined by C-shaped DRLs and linked via a lightbar. The rear gets rectangular lamps which are also connected by a lightbar. The pickup truck is 5457 mm long, 1971 mm wide and 1925 mm high, which makes it larger than the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux. BYD claims a towing capacity of 2500 kg and a payload of 835 kg for the vehicle.

 

Also Read: Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck

All New BYD Shark Pickup Truck Unveiled PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 In 5 7 Seconds 2

The BYD Shark gets a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display inside

 

On the inside, BYD has opted for a simple design with the Shark, with the cabin being headlined by a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display that supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. It also features a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 12-inch head-up display. The vehicle also gets physical buttons on the centre console for various functions of the vehicle. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, adaptive cruise control, vehicle dynamic control, blind spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, hill start control, hill descent control, and regenerative braking system among others. The vehicle gets three terrain modes- Snow, Mud, and Sand.

 

Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal vs Tesla Model 3: Battery, Range, Dimensions Compared

All New BYD Shark Pickup Truck Unveiled PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 In 5 7 Seconds 3

The Shark has an EV-only range of 100 kmph

 

On the powertrain front, the Shark is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to two electric motors, on the front (170 kW, 310 Nm) and rear axle (150 kW, 340 Nm). The power unit produces a combined power output of 424 bhp. The brand claims that the pickup truck can do the 0 to 100 kmph run in 5.7 seconds in hybrid mode and can reach top speeds of up to 160 kmph. 

 

The vehicle is equipped with a 29.5 kWh battery pack for which BYD claims a 30 to 80 per cent charging time of 20 minutes using a 40 kW DC fast charger. It has an EV-only range of up to 100 km and a combined range of 840 km.

 

 

# BYD Shark# BYD Shark pickup truck# Pick-Up Trucks# plug-in hybrids# plug-in hybrid pickup truck# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
