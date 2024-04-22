Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck

BYD has confirmed the Shark pickup truck will debut with a plug-in hybrid powertrain; set to make its world premiere at Auto China 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD Shark will be displayed at Auto China 2024.
  • The Shark will be offered as a PHEV.
  • BYD has yet to confirm if a battery-electric variant will follow.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) has named its upcoming pickup truck ‘Shark’. The brand also confirmed that the Shark will feature a dual-mode off-road (DMO) plug-in hybrid powertrain, which promises enhanced off-road capabilities. Introduced last year, the DMO platform, according to BYD, comprises a specialised hybrid architecture tailored for off-road performance, with an advanced chassis, four-wheel drive and off-road modes.
 

Also Read: BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look

 

BYD Shark will be displayed at Auto China 2024. 

 

The Shark pickup truck, previously spotted in Mexico without camouflage, displays rugged design cues. The front fascia bears the BYD logo on the grille, flanked by a two-step headlight setup with C-shaped daytime running lights beneath the hood line.

 

Inside, spy shots have revealed a digital instruments display and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to BYD's Seal sedan, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
 

Also Read: BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range

 

BYD has confirmed that the Shark will get a PHEV powertrain.

 

While the pickup will initially be launched in its home market as a plug-in hybrid, BYD has yet to confirm if a battery-electric variant will follow. More details on the Shark's powertrain and performance will be revealed later this month as BYD will display the Shark pickup truck at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), which begins on April 25. 

 

Spy shot source

# BYD India# BYD Pickup truck# BYD Pickup model# BYD Shark# BYD Shark pickup truck# BYD plug-in hybrid cars# Shark pickup truck# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 39,823 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 26,440/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular BYD Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
China’s Keeway Acquires Italian Motorcycle Brand Morbidelli
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
MG EXE181 Electric Hypercar Is A 1000 bhp+ Quad-Motor Rocketship
Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India
Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India
2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
2024 Aston Martin DBX Unveiled With New Interior; To Only Be Sold In 707 Guise
All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India
All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India
Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Introduced; Gets New Black Alloys And TPMS
Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Introduced; Gets New Black Alloys And TPMS
2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS Unveiled With More Power, Updated Suspension
2024 Porsche Cayenne GTS Unveiled With More Power, Updated Suspension
Tesla Recalls All Units Of The Cybertruck Due to Potential Accelerator Pedal Issue
Tesla Recalls All Units Of The Cybertruck Due to Potential Accelerator Pedal Issue
Hero MotoCorp Inaugurates New Assembly Facility In Nepal
Hero MotoCorp Inaugurates New Assembly Facility In Nepal
Max Verstappen Dominates Chinese Grand Prix While Norris Denies Red Bull 1-2 Finish
Max Verstappen Dominates Chinese Grand Prix While Norris Denies Red Bull 1-2 Finish
BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look
BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved