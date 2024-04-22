BYD Shark Name Confirmed For Upcoming Hybrid Pickup Truck

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) has named its upcoming pickup truck ‘Shark’. The brand also confirmed that the Shark will feature a dual-mode off-road (DMO) plug-in hybrid powertrain, which promises enhanced off-road capabilities. Introduced last year, the DMO platform, according to BYD, comprises a specialised hybrid architecture tailored for off-road performance, with an advanced chassis, four-wheel drive and off-road modes.



Also Read: BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look

BYD Shark will be displayed at Auto China 2024.

The Shark pickup truck, previously spotted in Mexico without camouflage, displays rugged design cues. The front fascia bears the BYD logo on the grille, flanked by a two-step headlight setup with C-shaped daytime running lights beneath the hood line.

Inside, spy shots have revealed a digital instruments display and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, similar to BYD's Seal sedan, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.



Also Read: BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range

BYD has confirmed that the Shark will get a PHEV powertrain.

While the pickup will initially be launched in its home market as a plug-in hybrid, BYD has yet to confirm if a battery-electric variant will follow. More details on the Shark's powertrain and performance will be revealed later this month as BYD will display the Shark pickup truck at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), which begins on April 25.

Spy shot source