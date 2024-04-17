BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is revving up its vehicle portfolio with the imminent introduction of a midsize pickup truck, aimed squarely at competing with the Ford Ranger and Toyota's Hilux. The BYD Pickup Truck (yet unnamed) was spied undisguised on a flatbed truck in Mexico.

BYD's first pickup truck model will likely be available in both: plug-in hybrid and pure electric derivatives.

Based on these images, the exterior of the pickup truck showcases rugged design elements. The front fascia prominently displays the BYD logo on the grille, accompanied by a two-step headlight configuration highlighted by C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) running below the bonnet line. Also noticeable are the roof rails and roll bars, which indicates that this could be the range-topping grade.

Blacked-out pillars provide a touch of contrast, while the door handles seem to be conventional. At the rear, it gets similar C-shaped but block-type tail lights with a connected bar and a medium-sized cargo bed. Moreover, prominent skid plates and large wheel arches enhance the rugged look of the pickup. The air vents are positioned horizontally, right in between the bumper and upper grille.

The BYD pickup truck was spotted on a flatbed in Mexico.

Previous spy shots of the interior revealed a digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, akin to those found in BYD's Seal sedan, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

BYD's first pickup truck model will likely be available in both: plug-in hybrid and pure electric derivatives, and it is expected to be unveiled globally this year. Specific details regarding its powertrain and performance figures remain undisclosed for now. Expect more details to unfold in the coming months.

