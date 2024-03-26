BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

On the heels of rolling out 6 million new energy vehicles just a few months ago, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has announced achieving yet another milestone of producing seven million NEVs. The seventh million car to roll out from its Jinan factory in China was the Denza N7 SUV. The Chinese brand, which recently launched the Seal electric sedan in India, took slightly over 3 months to produce another 1 million units.

Also Read: BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch

The 7 millionth vehicle rolled out from its Jinan factory in China.

This achievement is significant considering BYD reached the production of its 1 millionth NEV in May 2021, and in December 2022, the automaker managed to produce 3 million units. Subsequently, BYD surpassed the 5 million mark in September 2023 and the 6 million mark was achieved in November 2023.

In 2023, BYD experienced a substantial increase in its annual sales of NEVs, reaching 3.02 million units. The company's accelerated approach to international markets paid off, as evidenced by its strong overseas sales growth, which saw a 337 per cent year-on-year increase in new energy passenger car sales, leading BYD to dethrone Tesla and become the leading exporter of NEVs in 2023.

Also Read: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh

BYD dethroned Tesla and became the leading exporter of NEVs in 2023.

BYD's global footprint also expanded significantly in 2023, with its new energy passenger vehicles penetrating 64 countries and regions worldwide. The brand says that it has invested in manufacturing facilities in various countries, including Thailand, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Hungary.

In India, BYD's latest offering, the Seal sedan, has already garnered significant attention, receiving over 500 orders within two weeks of its market introduction. With the introduction of the Seal sedan, BYD now has three electric passenger vehicles in its portfolio in India, including the Atto 3 SUV and the e6 MPV.