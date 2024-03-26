Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

BYD announced rolling out 6 million cars in November 2023, and now the brand has swiftly produced another 1 million cars in just over three months.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 7 millionth vehicle rolled out from its Jinan factory in China
  • BYD reached the production of its 1 millionth NEV in May 2021
  • BYD dethroned Tesla and became the leading exporter of NEVs in 2023

On the heels of rolling out 6 million new energy vehicles just a few months ago, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has announced achieving yet another milestone of producing seven million NEVs. The seventh million car to roll out from its Jinan factory in China was the Denza N7 SUV. The Chinese brand, which recently launched the Seal electric sedan in India, took slightly over 3 months to produce another 1 million units.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch

 

The 7 millionth vehicle rolled out from its Jinan factory in China. 

 

This achievement is significant considering BYD reached the production of its 1 millionth NEV in May 2021, and in December 2022, the automaker managed to produce 3 million units. Subsequently, BYD surpassed the 5 million mark in September 2023 and the 6 million mark was achieved in November 2023. 

 

In 2023, BYD experienced a substantial increase in its annual sales of NEVs, reaching 3.02 million units. The company's accelerated approach to international markets paid off, as evidenced by its strong overseas sales growth, which saw a 337 per cent year-on-year increase in new energy passenger car sales, leading BYD to dethrone Tesla and become the leading exporter of NEVs in 2023.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh

 

BYD dethroned Tesla and became the leading exporter of NEVs in 2023. 

 

BYD's global footprint also expanded significantly in 2023, with its new energy passenger vehicles penetrating 64 countries and regions worldwide. The brand says that it has invested in manufacturing facilities in various countries, including Thailand, Brazil, Uzbekistan, and Hungary. 

 

In India, BYD's latest offering, the Seal sedan, has already garnered significant attention, receiving over 500 orders within two weeks of its market introduction. With the introduction of the Seal sedan, BYD now has three electric passenger vehicles in its portfolio in India, including the Atto 3 SUV and the e6 MPV

 

# BYD# Build Your Dream# BYD Atto 3# BYD Seal# BYD production milestone# BYD 7 millions units# BYD electric cars# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular BYD Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh
BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia
BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved