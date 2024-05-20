BYD Seal Bookings Cross 1,000 Units Within 3 Months

BYD India has revealed that its Seal electric sedan has received over 1,000 bookings in the market. Bookings for the sedan opened a little under 3 months back, in late February 2024 with the sedan launched in India in early March. BYD had previously reported achieving the 500 unit booking mark in mid-March – around 2 months back.

Also read: All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds



The Seal is BYD’s most expensive EV to hit Indian markets with prices ranging from Rs 41 lakhs up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric sedan is offered in three variants ranging from single and dual-motor powertrain options. The sedan gets two-rear wheel drive options – the base Dynamic trim comes with a 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor which makes way for a stronger 308 bhp and 360 Nm unit in the Premium trim. The top-spec Performance trim features a dual-motor setup pushing out a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm.

Also Read: BYD Seal Crosses 500 Bookings In India In Two Weeks Since Launch

The Dynamic trim also packs in the smallest battery pack at 61.4 kWh while the Premium and Performance both use a larger 82.5 kWh pack. Claimed range varies between 510 km and 650 km depending on the variant selected.

Also read: BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range



Coming to the features, the Seal packs in standard kit such as nine airbags, traction control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seat with heating and ventilated functions, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control. Higher variants add in tech such as a head-up display, a torque vectoring system, a driver seat memory function and adaptive dampers.

The Seal lacks a direct rival in the Indian market with the model notably undercutting its nearest competitor – the BMW i4.