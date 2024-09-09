BYD e6 Facelift To Be Named eMAX 7 In India

BYD India has been teasing a new model that is set to replace the e6, the brand’s first electric passenger vehicle in the country. Now the carmaker has revealed that the upcoming model will be named the eMAX 7. The eMAX 7 is essentially an upgraded e6 MPV and is sold in some global markets as the BYD M6.



The eMAX 7 will retain the same basic profile and proportions of the outgoing e6 though with notable design updates to the fascia and rear. Design updates will include new LED headlamps bookending an enclosed grille along with a redesigned bumper giving the MPV a sharper look. The rear meanwhile will also features a notable redesign to the taillamps, revised badging and a new bumper.



Moving to the cabin, the biggest change is set to be the seating layout with the eMax 7 offering three rows of seating compared to the e6’s two. The dashboard design meanwhile is expected to remain the same though there will be more features on offer including a panoramic sunroof, a larger infotainment touchscreen and more.



Just like the e6, the eMax 7 is likely to continue to be offered with a 71.8 kWh battery pack that offered up to 520 km of range in the outgoing model. BYD however has said that the new eMAX 7 will offer enhanced performance over its predecessor. The M6, as its called in some markets, features the same 201 bhp, 310 Nm motor as the Atto 3, which could be offered in the India-spec model.