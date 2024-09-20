BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open On September 21

BYD India has announced that bookings for the new eMAX 7 MPV, the replacement to the current e6 will open from September 21, 2024. The carmaker also announced discounts and benefits of up to Rs 51,000 for the first 1,000 customers who book the vehicle. The company also said that it would provide complimentary 7kW and 3 kW chargers to the first 1,000 customers as well. The company however says that the offers are conditional and require buyers to book the vehicle prior to October 8, 2024 and take delivery on or before May 25, 2025.



New eMax 7 to get sharper looks than the model it replaces.

The booking amount is set at Rs 51,000.



The eMAX 7 is essentially the facelifted e6 MPV with design updates to the exterior and changes to the cabin as well. On the outside, the eMAX 7 looks sharper than the MPV it replaces with sleeker headlamps, a slimmer enclosed grille, revised tail lights and new bumpers. The profile, meanwhile is unchanged from the older e6.



BYD India says first 1,000 customers will get a complementary charger, additional benefits

The big change to the cabin is the addition of a third row of seats. The MPV is expected to come with the option of captain chairs in the second row with individual armrests and is also set to offer more features as well. New features will include a panoramic sunroof and a larger central touchscreen is also expected to be offered.



eMAX 7 will get three rows of seating including the option for captain seats in the second row.

On the powertrain front, it remains to be seen if the eMAX 7 will carry over the powertrain from the older e6 or get a more powerful powertrain. The outgoing BYD e6 is powered by a 71.8 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that develops 94 bhp and 180 Nm of peak torque. The MPV’s facelift in global markets - called the M6 - meanwhile uses a more powerful 201 bhp and 310 Nm unit similar to the Atto 3 SUV.