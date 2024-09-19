BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Having started small a few years ago, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) is now looking to bolster its sales in India. Next month, BYD will launch the facelifted version of its MPV, named eMax 7, even as demand for its two other models, the Atto 3 SUV and Seal sedan, continues to remain strong. However, BYD intends to further grow its customer base with the addition of a second SUV in 2025, and it’s likely that the company’s fourth model for our market will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will begin on January 17, 2025. In conversation with carandbike, a top company official confirmed BYD is mulling over its options for the Rs 20-50 lakh SUV market.

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch On October 8

“As the Indian market and the Indian consumer want, an SUV is definitely on the horizon. We are concentrating firmly on our upcoming MPV [eMax 7] at this point, and we want it to be successful as quickly as possible. As for what should be next, it should be an SUV. We are considering a couple of options. By the time the [Bharat Mobility Global] Expo happens, we should be in a position to confirm the model. We’re looking to introduce the new SUV in a price range of Rs 20 to 50 lakh”, said Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India in an interaction with carandbike.

BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan says the company is keen to maintain its image as a maker of pure-electric vehicles for the foreseeable future.

At present, BYD has one SUV in its portfolio, the five-seat Atto 3, which is priced from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). carandbike understands that one of the SUVs under consideration for the Indian market is the BYD Seal U (sold as the Song Plus EV in China), which is considerably larger than the Atto 3, and also has a bigger battery and higher range. Available overseas with 71.8 kWh and 87 kWh LFP ‘Blade’ battery options, the Seal U is closer in size to the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson, and has a range of over 500 km (WLTP).

Also Read: More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh

Chauhan added BYD will participate in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo “in a big way”, with its product showcase set to be far bigger than its display at the 2023 Auto Expo. On the subject of launching hybrids, Chauhan said that while the company is keeping a close eye on demand for hybrid cars, for the foreseeable future, it intends to maintain its position as a brand that sells pure-electric cars only.

The Seal U, with an 87 kWh battery, has a range of over 500 km (WLTP).

“If [hybrid cars] start to build up a business case for us, we will be ready. But at the moment, we want to focus on our electric portfolio”, said Chauhan about the possibility of introducing cars with BYD’s DM-i hybrid technology in India.

The eMax 7, just like the Atto 3 and Seal, will be brought to India as a full import. BYD sold 1,250 units of the five-seat e6 MPV – which is being replaced by the three-row eMax 7 – in 2023, with a majority of those being picked up by fleet operators. However, Chauhan is hopeful that the eMax 7 – with a wider set of creature comforts, including a sunroof – will widen the MPV’s appeal to even private-use buyers. The eMax 7 will be launched in India on October 8, with prices expected to range from Rs 25 lakh to 30 lakh (ex-showroom).