BYD Seal-U Electric SUV Showcased At IAA 2023

The Seal U, where 'U' stands for utility, will be available in two variants with different battery packs
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

05-Sep-23 05:55 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • This SUV is based on the BYD Seal sedan
  • will be available in two variants with different battery packs
  • The BYD Seal-U utilises the advanced Blade battery

The BYD Seal-U electric SUV made its first appearance in Europe at the 2023 IAA Mobility event in Munich. This SUV is based on the BYD Seal sedan and is known as the BYD Song Plus Champion Edition in China, where it is available as a plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicle. The Seal U, where 'U' stands for "Utility," will be available in two variants with different battery packs.

 

The Seal U will be available in two variants with different battery packs

 

Speaking of the battery, the BYD Seal-U utilises the advanced Blade battery, which the brand says is cobalt-free and uses lithium-iron phosphate as a cathode material. The first version of this SUV will have a 71.8 kWh battery, providing a WLTP range of 420 km. There's also a second variant with an 87 kWh battery, extending the WLTP range to 500 km. Technical specifics about the electric drivetrain and charging capabilities are still awaited.

 

Also Read: BYD Partners With Stingray To Bring Karaoke Experience To Vehicles

 

In terms of its size, the SUV measures 4,785 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width (2,085 mm with mirrors unfolded), 1,668 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,765 mm. Moreover, the rear seats can be split 60:40, allowing you to expand the 552-litre boot to a generous 1,440-litre capacity when both seats are folded flat.

 

It gets a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen

 

Inside the BYD Seal-U, you will find a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen, like the Seal sedan, along with a digital instrument display. More detailed information about the BYD Seal-U is expected to be revealed closer to its global launch, which is scheduled for 2024.

