BYD Partners With Stingray To Bring Karaoke Experience To Vehicles

BYD has announced a partnership with music and media firm, Stingray, to embed the latter’s Karaoke app into its cars. The app will become available in over a dozen countries by the end of 2023 with plans for a wider rollout going forward. This collaboration will allow occupants of the car to access a wide international song collection, searchable by title, artist, lyrics, or genre to sing along to.



BYD says that it has also taken steps to prevent the driver from being distracted by the app. It says that the app automatically deactivates the scrolling karaoke lyrics on the center console while the vehicle is in motion. The passengers however can gain access to all the apps functions via a dedicated passenger app on their smartphone. Through this, the passengers will have the ability to control song selection, view lyrics, and perform functions like fast-forward and skip through their mobile devices, while the audio plays through the vehicle's sound system.



“BYD is fully committed to bringing the highest quality entertainment experiences for all our customers around the world,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas. “Partnering with Stingray, we’re excited to make driving BYD cars more fun and social than ever before. Everyone loves to sing in the car. Stingray’s unique Karaoke app and comprehensive library of songs is a great fit for BYD drivers and their passengers.”



"We are thrilled to partner with BYD and provide their customers with an unparalleled karaoke experience on the go while expanding our brand exposure worldwide," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray.