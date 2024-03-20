Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

The facelifted version of the Nissan Magnite has been spotted testing on testing on Indian roads. While heavily camouflaged, and only visible from the rear, few details about the vehicle were visible. The Nissan Magnite’s sales have taken a dip in recent times, having been on sale in India for over three years now. The facelifted version of the vehicle will be an attempt to recapture some of its lost margin and keep it up to date.

The rear end of the Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to receive a few minor tweaks

The test mule of the facelifted Nissan Magnite featured the same silhouette as the current model but had new alloy wheels, which also looked like 16-inch units. The rear end of the vehicle will likely sport similar styling cues as the current model, with a few minor tweaks which may come in the form of a new bumper and slightly revised taillamps. Expect more changes to be made to the front end though, which might involve a new bumper along with redesigned headlamps.

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to be offered with the same set of engines

On the powertrain front, expect the vehicle to be offered with the same set of engines which include a 1.0-litre petrol (71 bhp, 96 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (98 bhp, 160 Nm). Transmission options are also likely to remain unchanged, currently consisting of a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

Expect the Magnite facelift to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which starts at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the likes of the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

