Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted Testing

The Nissan Magnite which has been on sale since 2020, will soon receive a facelift to keep it up to date
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 20, 2024

  • Likely to receive a variety of cosmetic tweaks.
  • Expected to retain the same set of engines.
  • Transmission options will include the same 5-speed manual and CVT units.

The facelifted version of the Nissan Magnite has been spotted testing on testing on Indian roads. While heavily camouflaged, and only visible from the rear, few details about the vehicle were visible. The Nissan Magnite’s sales have taken a dip in recent times, having been on sale in India for over three years now. The facelifted version of the vehicle will be an attempt to recapture some of its lost margin and keep it up to date.

 

Also Read: Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions

The rear end of the Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to receive a few minor tweaks

 

The test mule of the facelifted Nissan Magnite featured the same silhouette as the current model but had new alloy wheels, which also looked like 16-inch units. The rear end of the vehicle will likely sport similar styling cues as the current model, with a few minor tweaks which may come in the form of a new bumper and slightly revised taillamps. Expect more changes to be made to the front end though, which might involve a new bumper along with redesigned headlamps. 

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to be offered with the same set of engines

 

On the powertrain front, expect the vehicle to be offered with the same set of engines which include a 1.0-litre petrol (71 bhp, 96 Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (98 bhp, 160 Nm). Transmission options are also likely to remain unchanged, currently consisting of a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

 

Expect the Magnite facelift to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which starts at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Its rivals will include the likes of the Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue.

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

