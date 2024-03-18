Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions

Special editions of the GT-R get paint finishes inspired by those on the Skyline GT-Rs.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special editions feature paint finishes from the Skyline GT-Rs
  • Will be available in limited numbers
  • Nissan only confirms cosmetic enhancements over the respective GT-R variants

Nissan has unveiled two new limited-production special editions for the GT-R called the T-spec Takumi and the Skyline Edition. The special editions pay homage to the storied performance vehicle that has long held an iconic status within the Nissan lineup.

The GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition celebrates the craftsmanship of the takumi master artisans responsible for the hand assembly of each twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine for the GT-R. The car is distinguished from the standard model via its unique Midnight Purple paint shade - a throwback to the Skyline GT-Rs - and Mori Green interior. Additionally, the engine features a red-etched engine badge housing the name of the person assembling the engine and a gold VIN plate.

Furthermore, mirroring the enhancements of the standard 2024 GT-R T-spec, the Takumi Edition incorporates mechanical upgrades, including GT-R NISMO carbon-ceramic brakes, gold-painted RAYS 20-inch forged wheels inspired by NISMO, NISMO-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control, and widened front fenders. 

Moving to the GT-R Skyline Edition, the special edition pays homage to the Skyline GT-Rs with its Bayside Blue paint finish and Sora Blue interior. The Bayside Blue shade was available up till the R34 Skyline GT-R and was later revived for the 50th anniversary model in 2019. 

Both GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition will only be available in limited numbers though the carmaker has not yet revealed the numbers to be produced.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Nissan# Nissan GT-R# Nissan GTR# Nissan GT-R Special Edition# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 14 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, New Delhi
7.2
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 24,356 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.65 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Upcoming Ampere Electric Scooter Completes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Ride; Debut Likely In April
Upcoming Ampere Electric Scooter Completes Kashmir To Kanyakumari Ride; Debut Likely In April
Customised BMW G 310 R Revealed With M 1000 R-Inspired Livery
Customised BMW G 310 R Revealed With M 1000 R-Inspired Livery
Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta
Pierer Mobility Takes Majority Control In MV Agusta
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
NHTSA Investigating Honda Insight, Passport Over Automatic Emergency Braking System Activation Complaints
NHTSA Investigating Honda Insight, Passport Over Automatic Emergency Braking System Activation Complaints
New Indian Scout Debut On April 2, 2024
New Indian Scout Debut On April 2, 2024
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed
322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed
Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Rugged Nissan X-Trail Crawler Concept To Be Unveiled At Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Join Hands To Develop Automotive-Use Semiconductors
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved