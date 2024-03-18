Nissan Unveils Limited-Edition GT-R T-spec Takumi, Skyline Special Editions

Nissan has unveiled two new limited-production special editions for the GT-R called the T-spec Takumi and the Skyline Edition. The special editions pay homage to the storied performance vehicle that has long held an iconic status within the Nissan lineup.

The GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition celebrates the craftsmanship of the takumi master artisans responsible for the hand assembly of each twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine for the GT-R. The car is distinguished from the standard model via its unique Midnight Purple paint shade - a throwback to the Skyline GT-Rs - and Mori Green interior. Additionally, the engine features a red-etched engine badge housing the name of the person assembling the engine and a gold VIN plate.

Furthermore, mirroring the enhancements of the standard 2024 GT-R T-spec, the Takumi Edition incorporates mechanical upgrades, including GT-R NISMO carbon-ceramic brakes, gold-painted RAYS 20-inch forged wheels inspired by NISMO, NISMO-tuned Vehicle Dynamic Control, and widened front fenders.

Moving to the GT-R Skyline Edition, the special edition pays homage to the Skyline GT-Rs with its Bayside Blue paint finish and Sora Blue interior. The Bayside Blue shade was available up till the R34 Skyline GT-R and was later revived for the 50th anniversary model in 2019.

Both GT-R T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition will only be available in limited numbers though the carmaker has not yet revealed the numbers to be produced.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL