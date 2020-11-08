Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch

The upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV is one of the most-awaited cars in the country ever since it made its global debut in India last month. Just days after all details of the SUV were revealed, India prices of the Magnite have been leaked online ahead of its official launch. The leaked image reveals variant-wise prices of the SUV, suggesting that it will get a starting price of ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0-litre XE petrol variant. And, the top-of-the-line 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV premium CVT variant will cost ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked​

The prices of the 2020 Nissan Magnite subcompact reportedly leaked ahead of India launch

If launched at the above-mentioned starting price, it will not only undercut the segment leaders like Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue but also recently launched Kia Sonet SUV by a fair margin. The official India prices are yet to be announced, and we can expect the carmaker to reveal them later this month, probably after Diwali. The SUV is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility, in Oragadam, Chennai. Nissan will be using the same facility to cater both the domestic and the export markets.

Nissan has begun manufacturing the Magnite at its Chennai manufacturing facility

The carmaker has already revealed engine specifications, features and various other details of the soon-to-be-launched Magnite SUV. Mechanically, the SUV will get two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. While the former does duty on the Renault Triber, the latter was showcased at this year's Auto Expo in February.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out​

The new Nissan Magnite will have two petrol engine options

The naturally aspirated motor will make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures and will come mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbocharged motor will churn out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission. As for fuel efficiency, the manual and CVT variants with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will return a mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl respectively. However, the NA petrol variant will offer 18.75 kmpl.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.