Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch

The leaked image suggests that the 2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV will be priced in India from Rs. 5.5 lakh and will go up to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
1,991  Views
The Nissan Magnite is based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ Platfrom. expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite is based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ Platfrom.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Magnite will be Nissan's first subcompact SUV in India
  • Nissan Magnite prices are expected to be announced later this month
  • The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 trims - XE, XL, XV Upper & XV Premium

The upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV is one of the most-awaited cars in the country ever since it made its global debut in India last month. Just days after all details of the SUV were revealed, India prices of the Magnite have been leaked online ahead of its official launch. The leaked image reveals variant-wise prices of the SUV, suggesting that it will get a starting price of ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0-litre XE petrol variant. And, the top-of-the-line 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV premium CVT variant will cost ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked​

The prices of the 2020 Nissan Magnite subcompact reportedly leaked ahead of India launch

If launched at the above-mentioned starting price, it will not only undercut the segment leaders like Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue but also recently launched Kia Sonet SUV by a fair margin. The official India prices are yet to be announced, and we can expect the carmaker to reveal them later this month, probably after Diwali. The SUV is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility, in Oragadam, Chennai. Nissan will be using the same facility to cater both the domestic and the export markets.

Nissan has begun manufacturing the Magnite at its Chennai manufacturing facility

The carmaker has already revealed engine specifications, features and various other details of the soon-to-be-launched Magnite SUV. Mechanically, the SUV will get two petrol engine options - the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. While the former does duty on the Renault Triber, the latter was showcased at this year's Auto Expo in February.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out​

The new Nissan Magnite will have two petrol engine options

The naturally aspirated motor will make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of power figures and will come mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbocharged motor will churn out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission. As for fuel efficiency, the manual and CVT variants with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will return a mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl respectively. However, the NA petrol variant will offer 18.75 kmpl.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price
₹ 6.5 - 8.5 Lakh
Expected Launch
Dec 2020
SUV
Petrol
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Rear
Nissan Magnite Rear
Nissan Magnite Grill
Nissan Magnite Grill
Nissan Magnite Downview
Nissan Magnite Downview
Nissan Magnite Side View
Nissan Magnite Side View
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Rear Wiper
Nissan Magnite Rear Wiper
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Door Open Notification
Nissan Magnite Door Open Notification
Nissan Magnite Box
Nissan Magnite Box
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
