New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Production Officially Begins; Engine And Variant Details Out

The upcoming Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium with 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
Highlights

  • The new Nissan Magnite will come in 2 petrol engine options
  • The Nissan Magnite will get 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium
  • Based on optional packs, engines & transmissions it gets 20 trim choices

Just days after photos of the new Nissan Magnite rolling out of the production line leaked online, the company has now officially announced beginning the production of its upcoming subcompact SUV. The car is being produced at the company's manufacturing facility, in Oragadam, Chennai, and the same facility will cater to both the domestic as well as the export markets of the new Magnite. Nissan has not announced a launch date of the new SUV yet, however, we are expecting it to arrive later this month, after Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know

The Nissan Magnite will come two petrol engine options - 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Nissan India has also revealed that the new Magnite will get two petrol engine options. First one will be the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which currently does duty on the Renault Triber, and a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine also developed my Renault, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the former will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the turbo-petrol version will get the option of both the 5-speed manual as well as a CVT automatic transmission.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

The new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium

As for variants, the new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices. The base variant XE comes with 16-inch wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual-tone interiors as standard. The mid-spec XL trim additionally gets - 6 speakers, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

The top-end XV Upper or XV Premium trims also come with option for a ''Tech Pack' that offers features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, & JBL speakers

The higher XV Upper variant additionally comes with 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and fog lamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start. Nissan will also offer a top-end XV Premium variant which will offer LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Packs In Segment-First Features

Customers opting for the XV Upper or XV Premium trims will also get to option to add a 'Tech Pack' which will come with add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

