Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know

The subcompact SUV segment is one of the most burgeoning and highly contested segments in India and joining the fray next is the Nissan Magnite. Nissan unveiled the Magnite globally in India earlier this week and we were surprised to see how true it stays to the concept. It will be having an important role in Nissan India's line-up and will be exported to other markets from here as well. Here are five important things you need to know about the Nissan Magnite.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

It's Based On Renault-Nissan's Platform

The Nissan Magnite is based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ Platfrom.

The Nissan Magnite is underpinned by Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ platform. It's a scalable architecture especially designed for small cars and spawns a range of models like the Renault Triber and Renault's upcoming subcompact SUV. In fact, Nissan will be using this platform for the first time in India.

It Has The Family Looks

The huge grile and sleek headlights remind you of the Nissan Kicks.

While many of you may think that the huge grille looks a bit obnoxious on its face, it does make the Magnite look like other models like the Kicks or even the entry-level Datsun Go Facelift. The swept-back sleek headlamps too will remind you of the Kicks and it has the stance that is befitting of an SUV. The squared wheel arches with bold cladding on them and silver skid plates both on the front and the rear add to its robust demeanour as well. The roof rails can carry weights up to 50 kgs and there are 16-inch alloy wheels offered as standard. It has a ground clearance of 205 mm and the use of black colour on the side-view mirrors, gives the car a different appeal. You also get LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps which make the overall look rather appealing.

The Cabin Looks Modern

It gets an all-black cabin and comfortable seats.

First of all, the all-black cabin with silver inserts really wotk in its favour and it isn't too cluttered in terms of layout as well. Thee AC vents look quite modern and the dash is tilted slightly towards the driver. There is a fair bit of chrome inside as well like on the climate control switches and the buttons are also laid out very nicely. The start-stop button is uniquely positioned just below the climate control switches and it's practical as well with plenty bells and whistles. The steering wheel can be adjusted for tilt and the front seats are surprisingly big comfortable. The legroom at the rear is adequate and it gets 336-litres of boot space.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Packs In Segment-First Features

The Cabin Is Well-Loaded

The 8.0-inch infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Nissan Magnite has all the segment-standard creature comforts and then some. The 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster in informative but looks tad gimmicky. Then there's the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and you can connect through Apple CarPlay as well as Android auto wirelessly which is segment-first. The screen also offers a bird's eye view just like in the kicks and that's first in the segment as well. Nissan is also offering an optional tech-pack inside this car. If you choose to take that one the car will also come with a wireless charger, ambient lighting and air purifier among others. The Magnite comes with safety features like vehicle dynamics control, hill start assist and traction control. Apart from that you will also get ISOFIX child seat mounts, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), dual airbags and anti-roll bars for tight cornering at high speeds.

It's Joining the Turbocharged League

It will get a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine mated to a CVT gearbox.

The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine seen in the Triber will be coupled with a Turbocharger in the Magnite and though we don't know the power figures yet, it is expected to be at par with the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. The engine will be mated to a manual transmission as standard while a CVT automatic gearbox will be optional. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine too is likely to be offered in lower trims with the AMT gearbox as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.