New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon

The new Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched in November, and the fact that the company has begun production indicates that the launch is imminent.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Nissan Magnite production has commenced at the company's Chennai plant expand View Photos
The Nissan Magnite production has commenced at the company's Chennai plant

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite will be manufactured at the company's Chennai plant
  • The new Nissan Magnite will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform
  • The Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

New images of the upcoming Nissan Magnite have surfaced online revealing that the company has commenced the production of the new subcompact SUV. The SUV is being manufactured at the company's Chennai plant, and this latest development indicates that the launch is imminent. Right now, the new Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched in November, post-Diwali 2020, however, the company is yet to announce the launch date. Sources in the company say that more details will be announced in early November.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know

63d82fgs

The Nissan Magnite comes with a large, hexagonal grille with sharp headlamps, sculpted bonnet and beefy bumper

The upcoming Nissan Magnite will be based on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. Visually, the SUV comes with bold styling with the large chrome bordered grille, sleek headlamps with LED projector lights, LED daytime running lamps and ample bumper, wheel arch, and underbody cladding. The Magnite also gets a dual-tone roof option, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver faux skid plates at both ends, silver roof rails, a rear spoiler, and LED taillights.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

Newsbeep
059gv17c

The new Nissan Magnite will come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The cabin will get a minimalist look with an all-black treatment, featuring an 8-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The former comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which are wireless, while the instrument cluster offers an array of information to the driver. The SUV also gets a multi-functional steering wheel with push-button start function wireless charging and a segment-first 360-degree camera. The Magnite will also get vehicle dynamics control, hill start assists and traction control and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Apart from that, you will also get ABS with EBD, dual airbags and anti-roll bars for tight cornering at high speeds.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Packs In Segment-First Features

ql70a2ac

The Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a CVT automatic unit

The Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and it's the same motor that was showcased by its partner Renault India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new turbo petrol engine will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission, however, there will be a manual version as well, possibly featuring a 5-speed unit.

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin And Features Revealed In New Spy Photos
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
Nissan Magnite Production Begins; Launch Soon
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Hyundai's Motional Partners With Via To Launch U.S. Robotaxi Service In 2021
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Third-Generation Hyundai i20 To Be Exported From India To Global Markets
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
TVS Net Profit Falls 23 Per Cent, Revenue Up 6 Per Cent In Q2 FY21
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Geely's EV Unit Polestar Seeks To Raise Around $900 Million: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Toyota To Invest $500 Million In KDDI To Deepen Ties For 'Connected Car'
Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Mahindra To Build New Electric Vehicle Technology And R&D Centre In Bengaluru
Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant
Tata Motors Rolls Out 50,000 BS6 Vehicles From Its Pantnagar Plant
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Get A Sunroof
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price
₹ 6.5 - 8.5 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jan 2021
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
17:03
Nissan Magnite First Look, Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Oct-20 06:04 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
03:33
Nissan Magnite Debut, Mercedes-AMG In India, Indian Oil Car Service
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 07:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
05:14
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV First look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
06:35
How Techie Is The Nissan Magnite?
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Oct-20 01:30 PM IST
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Tail Light
Nissan Magnite Rear
Nissan Magnite Rear
Nissan Magnite Grill
Nissan Magnite Grill
Nissan Magnite Downview
Nissan Magnite Downview
Nissan Magnite Side View
Nissan Magnite Side View
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Headlight
Nissan Magnite Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Rear Wiper
Nissan Magnite Rear Wiper
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Door Open Notification
Nissan Magnite Door Open Notification
Nissan Magnite Box
Nissan Magnite Box
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Nissan Magnite Ac Control
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
2021 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Coming To India Next Year
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Third Generation Hyundai i20 Will Be Safest Iteration Yet
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
Maruti Suzuki Says No Urgent Need To Cut GST On Cars: Report
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities