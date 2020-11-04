2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked

The 2020 Nissan Magnite is one of the highly anticipated cars in the Indian market. Ahead of its official launch, the SUV has started arriving at the dealerships. The SUV made its India debut earlier last month, and now the Japanese carmaker is expected to announce prices of its first subcompact SUV in the coming weeks. It was earlier this week when the carmaker had officially announced Magnite's production commencement at its facility in Oragadam, Chennai. When launched, it will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium plus optional trims and tech packs

The soon-to-be-launched Nissan Magnite will be offered in four trim options - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further divided into 20 different grades, based on engines, transmission options and additional features. The SUV is underpinned by Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ platform which is also employed by the Renault Triber MPV. Moreover, Renault will also be using the same platform for the upcoming subcompact SUV.

According to the leaked brochure, the SUV measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,758 mm in width and 1,572 mm in height while the wheelbase and ground clearance stands at 2,500 mm and 205 mm respectively. It also revealed engine specifications, colour options, transmission details, and fuel efficiency. The Nissan subcompact SUV will be introduced with a choice of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre B4D dual-VVT naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbocharged unit.

The new Nissan Magnite will come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and a new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine

The leaked document suggests that the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor will product 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, while clubbed to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbocharged motor will churn out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of power figures. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated petrol manual variant will return a fuel efficiency of 18.75 kmpl. However, the turbo-petrol unit will offer mileage of 20 kmpl and 17.7 kmpl for manual and CVT variants respectively.

The new Magnite will also come in 4 dual tone and 4 single tone colours

As for features, the SUV will be packed with premium features like LED bi-projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, 8-inch floating touch screen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera, push-button start, cruise control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. The 'Tech Pack' on the Magnite will get add-on features like wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, JBL speakers and more.

