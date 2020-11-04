New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Brochure Leaked; Engine Specifications And Features Out

Nissan India has already released information about the variants and the engine options for its new Magnite SUV, however, the leaked brochure reveals more details like power figures and variant wise features.

The Nissan Magnite will come in 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV & XV Premium, with optional trims and tech packs expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The new Nissan Magnite will come in 2 petrol engine options
  • The Nissan Magnite will get 4 key trims - XE, XL, XV Upper and XV Premium
  • The new Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched later this month

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is all set to go on sale in India sometime in the coming weeks, and now the brochure of the SUV has leaked online. Nissan India has already released information about the variants and the engine options for its new Magnite SUV, however, the leaked brochure reveals more details like power figures and variant wise features. As for variants, the new Nissan Magnite will be offered in four key trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional features, along with engine and transmission choices.

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite will come with two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated motor and a new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. The former will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and will be tuned to make 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, is tuned to make 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm at 2,800-3,600 rpm and gets the option for both a 5-speed manual, as well as a CVT automatic transmission.

Now, the images are not legible enough to know the exact variant-wise features of the new Magnite. However, we can tell you that the base variant XE comes with 16-inch wheels, skid plates, functional roof rails, 3.5-inch LCD cluster, all-power windows and dual-tone interiors as standard. Safety features will include - dual front airbags, a 2-point seat belt for the rear middle seat passenger, with 3-point seat belts for other 4 occupants, ABS with EBD, anti-roll bar, child safety lock, auto hazard lights on hard braking, seat belt reminder, and rear defogger, all as standard. The mid-spec XL trim additionally gets - 6 speakers, steering wheel audio control, automatic AC and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Add-on safety features will include ISOFIX mounts (Turbo only), anti-theft alarm, and central locking and remote keyless entry (CVT option gets i-Key).

The higher XV variant additionally comes with 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED daytime running lamps (DRL) and fog lamps, 8-inch floating touch screen (with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, rear-view camera and push-button start. It will also key Nissan's new i-Key hands-free entry. Nissan will also offer a top-end XV Premium variant which will come with LED bi-projector headlamps, Cruise Control, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and sporty interior.

All turbo petrol variants will also get vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist (HSA) traction control and hydraulic brake assist. Nissan is also offering an optional 'Tech Pack' with the XV and XV Premium variants which will get add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. The new Magnite will also come in 4 dual tone and 4 single tone colours.

Source: TeamBHP

Source: TeamBHP



