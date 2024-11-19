Nissan Magnite Facelift Exports Commence; First Shipment Headed To SA

Nissan India has announced it has shipped over 2,700 units of the Magnite facelift to global markets within a month. The first batch of the updated compact SUV has been shipped to South Africa. Produced at the Renault-Nissan Alliance JV plant in Chennai, the Magnite facelift is slated for export to over 65 international markets, including to markets needing left-hand drive configurations.

Nissan shipped 2,700 units in the first batch to South Africa.

For reference to this export figure of a month, Nissan India’s October sales figures totaled up to 5,570 units, including exports. Since its India debut in 2020, the Magnite has become a significant contributor to Nissan’s portfolio, with over 1.50 lakh units sold globally.

Prices for the Magnite facelift range between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Magnite facelift was launched in India in October at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh, with prices going up to Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and the top-spec Tekna Plus.

Under the hood, the Magnite facelift retains the same engine options as its predecessor. The compact SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine available in naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant generates 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual, an automated manual for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged model.