Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Nissan has finally launched the Magnite facelift in India. The introductory starting price is set at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Nissan has kept the price of the entry-level variants unchanged, but the introductory prices are valid only for the first 10,000 customers taking delivery of the Magnite facelift.

The Magnite facelift is offered four broad trim levels and six variants.

Nissan India has revised the nomenclature of all the variants with this update. The Magnite facelift is now broadly available in six trim levels: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, and the range-topping Tekna and Tekna Plus trims. Aside from that, the company also introduced new dual-tone and monotone colour options. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise along with its colour, engine and Transmission options. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.)

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Visia

Price range - Rs 5.99 lakh - Rs 6.60 lakh

Engine - 1.0-litre NA petrol

Transmission - MT/AMT

Colour options - Blade Silver and Storm White

Dual-tone honeycomb grille Chrome finish outside door handles 16-inch steel wheels Integrated Rear Spoiler Halogen headlights Wide Split Tail Lamps with Signature 6 Airbags 3 Point Seat-Belt for All Seats Seat-Belt Reminder for All Seats ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control) TCS (Traction Control System) HSA (Hill Start Assist) HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist) ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Rear Armrest w/ Cup & Mobile Holder Black Interior 60:40 Split Rear Seat Front & Rear Power Windows 3.5-inch LCD for cluster Roof rails (50kg capacity) Adjustable Front & Rear Seat Headrests Electronic Power & Tilt Adjustable Steering Cabin Air filter Dual Tone Seat Fabric Door Armrest with Fabric Cushion Child lock in Rear Doors Immobilizer All Door Pockets with 1L Bottle Holder Room Lamps 12V Front Power Outlet Rear Parking Sensors Foot rest (AMT Only)

Only the range-topping Tekna Plus variant features a dual-tone cabin.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Visia Plus

Price Rs 6.49 lakh

Engine - 1.0-litre NA petrol

Transmission - MT/AMT

Colour options - Blade Silver, Pearl White, Vivid Blue and Onyx Black

Features in addition to the Visia variant

9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Bluetooth Connectivity In-built Wi-Fi Tethering Front & Rear Speakers (4) Rear Camera with Projection Guidelines Rear Wiper & Washer Rear Defogger Shark fin Antenna

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Acenta

Price range - Rs 7.14 lakh - Rs 9.79 lakh

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol

Transmission - MT/CVT

Colour options - Blade Silver, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red

Feature in addition to the Visia Plus variant



Dual Tone Wheel Covers LED Turn Indicators on Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM) Body Coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM) Anti-Roll Bar (Turbo Only) New i-Key (Turbo only) Walk Away Lock (WAL - Turbo only) Approach Unlock (AUL - Turbo only) Remote Engine Start (Turbo only) New Skid Plates Automatic Air Conditioner Push Button Start/Stop (Turbo only) Remote Keyless Entry Height Adjustable Driver's Seat Steering Mounted Audio & Bluetooth Telephony Controls Electrically Adjustable and Folding Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM) Central Door Lock Driver Side Auto Up/Down Power Window with Anti-Pinch Safety Dual Horn Anti-theft Alarm Speed and Impact Sensing and Auto Door Lock

The Magnite facelift now gets 60:40 Split Rear Seats.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: N-Connecta

Price range - Rs 7.86 lakh - Rs10.34 lakh

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol

Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT

Colour options - All dual-tone and monotone colour options except Storm white



Features in addition to the Accenta variant

16-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloys Signature L-Shape LED Daytime Running Light 7.0-inch Full Digital Multi-Functional Cluster with Dark Theme 3D sound by ARKAMYS (4 speakers + 2 tweeters) Leather-Wrapped Dashboard with Gloss Black Finisher Premium Door Fabric Insert with Double Stitching Bezel-Less Auto Dimming IRVM Front & Rear USB Type C Chargers (2) Front Centre Armrest with Storage Push Button Start/Stop Rear AC Vents 8.0-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Voice Recognition (VR) & Bluetooth Connectivity Rear Camera with Projection guide Steering Mounted Cluster & Voice Recognition Controls 10-litre Storage Glovebox with light Rear Parcel Tray Integrated Side Cladding with Silver Accent Trunk Lamp

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Tekna

Price range - Rs 8.75 lakh - Rs 11.14 lakh

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol

Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT

Colour options - All dual-tone and monotone colour options except Storm white

Features in addition to the N-Connecta variant



3D Honeycomb Gradient LED Tail Lamp Plasma Cluster Ioniser Auto Headlamp LED Bi Projector Headlamp Light Saberstyle LED Turn Indicator in Headlamp Front LED Fog Lamp Chrome Belt-line Light Grey interior Light Grey Leather Wrapped Dashboard with Orange Double Stitch Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Orange Stitch Cooled Glove Box 360-degree Surround View Monitor Cruise Control Embossed Black Fabric Seats with Leather Accent Manual Handbrake with Leather Wrap and Grey Stitch LED Room Lamp

Sunrise Copper Orange is exclusively available on the top-spec Tekna Plus variant.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Tekna Plus

Price range - Rs 9.10 lakh - Rs 11.50 lakh

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol

Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT

Colour options - All dual-tone colour options. Monotone includes Onyx Black and Sunrise Copper Orange



Features in addition to the Tekna variant

