Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
4 mins read
Published on October 4, 2024
Highlights
- Broadly available in four trim levels
- 7 monotone and 5 dual-tone paint shades are on offer
- Prices range between Rs 5.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.50 lakh
Nissan has finally launched the Magnite facelift in India. The introductory starting price is set at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Nissan has kept the price of the entry-level variants unchanged, but the introductory prices are valid only for the first 10,000 customers taking delivery of the Magnite facelift.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
The Magnite facelift is offered four broad trim levels and six variants.
Nissan India has revised the nomenclature of all the variants with this update. The Magnite facelift is now broadly available in six trim levels: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, and the range-topping Tekna and Tekna Plus trims. Aside from that, the company also introduced new dual-tone and monotone colour options. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise along with its colour, engine and Transmission options. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.)
Nissan Magnite Facelift: Visia
Price range - Rs 5.99 lakh - Rs 6.60 lakh
Engine - 1.0-litre NA petrol
Transmission - MT/AMT
Colour options - Blade Silver and Storm White
|Dual-tone honeycomb grille
|Chrome finish outside door handles
|16-inch steel wheels
|Integrated Rear Spoiler
|Halogen headlights
|Wide Split Tail Lamps with Signature
|6 Airbags
|3 Point Seat-Belt for All Seats
|Seat-Belt Reminder for All Seats
|ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages
|VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control)
|TCS (Traction Control System)
|HSA (Hill Start Assist)
|HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist)
|ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System)
|EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution)
|TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
|Rear Armrest w/ Cup & Mobile Holder
|Black Interior
|60:40 Split Rear Seat
|Front & Rear Power Windows
|3.5-inch LCD for cluster
|Roof rails (50kg capacity)
|Adjustable Front & Rear Seat Headrests
|Electronic Power & Tilt Adjustable Steering
|Cabin Air filter
|Dual Tone Seat Fabric
|Door Armrest with Fabric Cushion
|Child lock in Rear Doors
|Immobilizer
|All Door Pockets with 1L Bottle Holder
|Room Lamps
|12V Front Power Outlet
|Rear Parking Sensors
|Foot rest (AMT Only)
Only the range-topping Tekna Plus variant features a dual-tone cabin.
Nissan Magnite Facelift: Visia Plus
Price Rs 6.49 lakh
Engine - 1.0-litre NA petrol
Transmission - MT/AMT
Colour options - Blade Silver, Pearl White, Vivid Blue and Onyx Black
Features in addition to the Visia variant
|9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|In-built Wi-Fi Tethering
|Front & Rear Speakers (4)
|Rear Camera with Projection Guidelines
|Rear Wiper & Washer
|Rear Defogger
|Shark fin Antenna
Nissan Magnite Facelift: Acenta
Price range - Rs 7.14 lakh - Rs 9.79 lakh
Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol
Transmission - MT/CVT
Colour options - Blade Silver, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red
Feature in addition to the Visia Plus variant
|Dual Tone Wheel Covers
|LED Turn Indicators on Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM)
|Body Coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM)
|Anti-Roll Bar (Turbo Only)
|New i-Key (Turbo only)
|Walk Away Lock (WAL - Turbo only)
|Approach Unlock (AUL - Turbo only)
|Remote Engine Start (Turbo only)
|New Skid Plates
Automatic Air Conditioner
Push Button Start/Stop (Turbo only)
|Remote Keyless Entry
|Height Adjustable Driver's Seat
|Steering Mounted Audio & Bluetooth Telephony Controls
|Electrically Adjustable and Folding Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM)
|Central Door Lock
|Driver Side Auto Up/Down Power Window with
|Anti-Pinch Safety
|Dual Horn
|Anti-theft Alarm
|Speed and Impact Sensing and Auto Door Lock
The Magnite facelift now gets 60:40 Split Rear Seats.
Nissan Magnite Facelift: N-Connecta
Price range - Rs 7.86 lakh - Rs10.34 lakh
Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol
Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT
Colour options - All dual-tone and monotone colour options except Storm white
Features in addition to the Accenta variant
|16-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloys
|Signature L-Shape LED Daytime Running Light
|7.0-inch Full Digital Multi-Functional Cluster with Dark Theme
|3D sound by ARKAMYS (4 speakers + 2 tweeters)
|Leather-Wrapped Dashboard with Gloss Black Finisher
|Premium Door Fabric Insert with Double Stitching
|Bezel-Less Auto Dimming IRVM
|Front & Rear USB Type C Chargers (2)
|Front Centre Armrest with Storage
|Push Button Start/Stop
|Rear AC Vents
|8.0-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
|Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
|Voice Recognition (VR) & Bluetooth Connectivity
|Rear Camera with Projection guide
|Steering Mounted Cluster & Voice Recognition Controls
|10-litre Storage Glovebox with light
|Rear Parcel Tray
|Integrated Side Cladding with Silver Accent
|Trunk Lamp
Nissan Magnite Facelift: Tekna
Price range - Rs 8.75 lakh - Rs 11.14 lakh
Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol
Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT
Colour options - All dual-tone and monotone colour options except Storm white
Features in addition to the N-Connecta variant
|3D Honeycomb Gradient LED Tail Lamp
|Plasma Cluster Ioniser
|Auto Headlamp
|LED Bi Projector Headlamp
|Light Saberstyle LED Turn Indicator in Headlamp
|Front LED Fog Lamp
|Chrome Belt-line
|Light Grey interior
|Light Grey Leather Wrapped Dashboard with Orange Double Stitch
|Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Orange Stitch
|Cooled Glove Box
|360-degree Surround View Monitor
|Cruise Control
|Embossed Black Fabric Seats with Leather Accent
|Manual Handbrake with Leather Wrap and Grey Stitch
|LED Room Lamp
Sunrise Copper Orange is exclusively available on the top-spec Tekna Plus variant.
Nissan Magnite Facelift: Tekna Plus
Price range - Rs 9.10 lakh - Rs 11.50 lakh
Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol
Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT
Colour options - All dual-tone colour options. Monotone includes Onyx Black and Sunrise Copper Orange
Features in addition to the Tekna variant
|Dual-tone Brown/Orange Interior
|Brow/Orange Leather Wrapped Dashboard
|Brownish/Orange Leather Door Insert
|Quilted Leather Seats with Heat Guard Tech
|Front Armrest with Storage and Brown/ Orange Leather Wrapping
|Multi Colour Ambient Light with Memory Function