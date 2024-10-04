Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Broadly available in four trim levels
  • 7 monotone and 5 dual-tone paint shades are on offer
  • Prices range between Rs 5.99 lakh and go up to Rs 11.50 lakh

Nissan has finally launched the Magnite facelift in India. The introductory starting price is set at Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Nissan has kept the price of the entry-level variants unchanged, but the introductory prices are valid only for the first 10,000 customers taking delivery of the Magnite facelift. 

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 1 1

The Magnite facelift is offered four broad trim levels and six variants. 

 

Nissan India has revised the nomenclature of all the variants with this update. The Magnite facelift is now broadly available in six trim levels: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, and the range-topping Tekna and Tekna Plus trims. Aside from that, the company also introduced new dual-tone and monotone colour options. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, variant-wise along with its colour, engine and Transmission options. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, introductory.)

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Visia 

 

Price range - Rs 5.99 lakh - Rs 6.60 lakh 

Engine - 1.0-litre NA petrol 

Transmission - MT/AMT 

Colour options - Blade Silver and Storm White 

 

Dual-tone honeycomb grille
Chrome finish outside door handles
16-inch steel wheels 
Integrated Rear Spoiler
Halogen headlights 
Wide Split Tail Lamps with Signature
6 Airbags
3 Point Seat-Belt for All Seats
Seat-Belt Reminder for All Seats
ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages
VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control)
TCS (Traction Control System)
HSA (Hill Start Assist)
HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist)
ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System)
EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution)
TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
Rear Armrest w/ Cup & Mobile Holder
Black Interior 
60:40 Split Rear Seat
Front & Rear Power Windows
3.5-inch LCD for cluster 
Roof rails (50kg capacity)
Adjustable Front & Rear Seat Headrests
Electronic Power & Tilt Adjustable Steering
Cabin Air filter
Dual Tone Seat Fabric
Door Armrest with Fabric Cushion
Child lock in Rear Doors
Immobilizer
All Door Pockets with 1L Bottle Holder
Room Lamps
12V Front Power Outlet
Rear Parking Sensors
Foot rest (AMT Only) 

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 2 1

Only the range-topping Tekna Plus variant features a dual-tone cabin. 

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Visia Plus 

 

Price  Rs 6.49 lakh  

Engine - 1.0-litre NA petrol 

Transmission - MT/AMT 

Colour options - Blade Silver, Pearl White, Vivid Blue and Onyx Black

 

Features in addition to the Visia variant 

 

9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Connectivity
In-built Wi-Fi Tethering
Front & Rear Speakers (4)
Rear Camera with Projection Guidelines
Rear Wiper & Washer
Rear Defogger
Shark fin Antenna

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Acenta 

 

Price range - Rs 7.14 lakh - Rs 9.79 lakh 

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol  

Transmission - MT/CVT 

Colour options - Blade Silver, Pearl White, Vivid Blue, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red

 

Feature in addition to the Visia Plus variant 
 

Dual Tone Wheel Covers
LED Turn Indicators on Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM)
Body Coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM)
Anti-Roll Bar (Turbo Only)
New i-Key (Turbo only)
Walk Away Lock (WAL - Turbo only)
Approach Unlock (AUL - Turbo only)
Remote Engine Start (Turbo only)
New Skid Plates

Automatic Air Conditioner

Push Button Start/Stop (Turbo only)

Remote Keyless Entry
Height Adjustable Driver's Seat
Steering Mounted Audio & Bluetooth Telephony Controls
Electrically Adjustable and Folding Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM)
Central Door Lock
Driver Side Auto Up/Down Power Window with
Anti-Pinch Safety
Dual Horn
Anti-theft Alarm
Speed and Impact Sensing and Auto Door Lock

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 3 1

The Magnite facelift now gets 60:40 Split Rear Seats. 

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: N-Connecta 

 

Price range - Rs 7.86 lakh - Rs10.34 lakh 

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol   

Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT

Colour options - All dual-tone and monotone colour options except Storm white 
 

Features in addition to the Accenta variant 

 

16-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloys 
Signature L-Shape LED Daytime Running Light
7.0-inch Full Digital Multi-Functional Cluster with Dark Theme 
3D sound by ARKAMYS (4 speakers + 2 tweeters) 
Leather-Wrapped Dashboard with Gloss Black Finisher
Premium Door Fabric Insert with Double Stitching
Bezel-Less Auto Dimming IRVM
Front & Rear USB Type C Chargers (2)
Front Centre Armrest with Storage
Push Button Start/Stop
Rear AC Vents
8.0-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Voice Recognition (VR) & Bluetooth Connectivity
Rear Camera with Projection guide
Steering Mounted Cluster & Voice Recognition Controls
10-litre Storage Glovebox with light
Rear Parcel Tray
Integrated Side Cladding with Silver Accent
Trunk Lamp

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Tekna

 

Price range - Rs 8.75 lakh - Rs 11.14 lakh 

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol  

Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT

Colour options - All dual-tone and monotone colour options except Storm white 

 

Features in addition to the N-Connecta variant 
 

3D Honeycomb Gradient LED Tail Lamp
Plasma Cluster Ioniser
Auto Headlamp
LED Bi Projector Headlamp
Light Saberstyle LED Turn Indicator in Headlamp
Front LED Fog Lamp
Chrome Belt-line
Light Grey interior
Light Grey Leather Wrapped Dashboard with Orange Double Stitch
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Orange Stitch
Cooled Glove Box
360-degree Surround View Monitor
Cruise Control
Embossed Black Fabric Seats with Leather Accent
Manual Handbrake with Leather Wrap and Grey Stitch
LED Room Lamp

 

nissan magnite facelift launched in india price variants features interior carandbike 2

Sunrise Copper Orange is exclusively available on the top-spec Tekna Plus variant. 

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Tekna Plus 

 

Price range - Rs 9.10 lakh - Rs 11.50 lakh 

Engine - 1.0-litre Petrol NA and Turbo-petrol  

Transmission - MT/AMT/CVT

Colour options - All dual-tone colour options. Monotone includes Onyx Black and Sunrise Copper Orange
 

Features in addition to the Tekna variant 
 

Dual-tone Brown/Orange Interior 
Brow/Orange Leather Wrapped Dashboard
Brownish/Orange Leather Door Insert
Quilted Leather Seats with Heat Guard Tech 
Front Armrest with Storage and Brown/ Orange Leather Wrapping
Multi Colour Ambient Light with Memory Function 
# Nissan India# Nissan Magnite Facelift# Nissan Magnite Facelfit variants# Nissan Magnite Facelfit Features# Nissan Magnite Facelfit Launched# Magnite Facelfit variants# Magnite Facelfit# New Nissan Magnite SUV# Magnite SUV# Magnite# Magnite Featues# Magnite Facelift# Cars# Nissan Cars# Nissan Cars India# Auto News# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Kia has launched the new Carnival MPV in India at a price tag of Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus: In Pictures
  • The images reveal an updated fascia complemented by a slightly tweaked grille and headlamps.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch

Latest News

  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1
  • It is powered by the same engine from the KTM 790 Duke which also does duty on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801
    New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled
  • The Camo edition wears Seaweed Green paint and has been reintroduced after being discontinued in February 2024.
    Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh
  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • At this price, the Suzuki GSX-8R undercuts the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660; will be available in a total of three colours.
    Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Research More on Nissan New Magnite

Nissan New Magnite

Nissan New Magnite

Expected Price : ₹ 8.5 - 9.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 4, 2024

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved