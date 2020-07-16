Nissan Subcompact SUV Concept Global Debut Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images

The long-anticipated Nissan B-SUV or subcompact SUV concept is all set to make its global debut today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. The subcompact SUV concept will preview the company's upcoming sub-4-metre offering, and it is rumoured to be named Nissan Magnite, which we'll finally be able to confirm that today. Nissan has already posted a bunch of teaser images of the upcoming SUV, with the most recent one giving us a glimpse of the grille, LED daytime running lamps, and LED headlamps.

Also Read: Nissan's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Teased; Global Unveil On July 16

The new SUV is built on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Renault Triber MPV. The new SUV has already been spotted testing in India, and upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and also Renault's upcoming subcompact SUV.

Also Read: Nissan Sub-Compact SUV Along With 11 New Cars Teased Online

Nissan's new concept SUV will preview the company's upcoming sub-4-metre SUV of India

Also Read: Upcoming Nissan Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time

Nissan is yet to announce the engine details and other technical specifications, however, we expect the SUV to come with 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. While the lower variants are likely to get the naturally aspirated version, churning out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, Nissan might also introduce the turbocharged version, churning out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque for the higher trims. Transmission options will include a standard 5-speed manual transmission which an automatic CVT gearbox could be optional.

Also Read: Nissan Outlines Four-Year Plan For Africa, Middle East And India

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Global Debut Of Nissan's New Subcompact SUV Concept: