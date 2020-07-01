Nissan Subcompact SUV Teased; Global Unveil On July 16

The subcompact SUV space is one of the burgeoning segments in India which has been eyed by almost every mass-market carmaker. Joining the segment soon is Nissan which is gearing up to launch its subcompact SUV in India in the second-half of FY 2020-21, while its global unveil is scheduled on July 16. Nissan India has released a teaser of the subcompact SUV concept which gives us an idea of its outline and silhouette. The SUV will be likely called the Magnite and going by the teaser, it looks like a smaller version of the Nissan Kicks SUV.

The upcoming Nissan subcompact SUV will get all-LED headlamps.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of its front end which looks rather imposing sporting a tall and wide grille, flanked by sleek wraparound LED headlamps. The bold cladding on the right wheel arch makes the wheel well look quite heavy and that's something you can't ignore. That said, the dual-tone alloy wheels shod in tall profile rubber help to fill up the wheel wells pretty well. A detailed look will also reveal the sharp belt line which rises towards the end, making the haunches look more pronounced which further complement the sloping roofline. The sub-four meter SUV will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ modular platform which also spawns the Renault Triber. The upcoming Renault HBC SUV will also be developed on the same platform along with a compact sedan (codename: LBA) which is being evaluated for the Indian market.

We still don't have confirmed details about the powertrains which will be on offer, but we expect the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder BS6 petrol motor from the Triber to be sourced in the Nissan Magnite as well. The lower variants are likely to get this engine in naturally aspirated avatar, churning out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque while there is likely to be a sportier turbocharged version of the same 1.0-litre motor which will belt out around 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a standard five-speed manual transmission which an automatic CVT gearbox could be optional.

