Nissan Magnite Concept Subcompact SUV: Design Impressions

The all-new Nissan Magnite concept was revealed recently and the upcoming subcompact SUV is one of the most important models for the brand in recent times. It won't be a stretch to say that the offering will be a make or break model for the brand that has been struggling to find its footing in India. The Nissan Magnite will enter a highly competitive segment when it arrives next year that has proven to be a volumes-driver for most automakers. Yes, we are talking about the subcompact SUV space. This is the first time that the Japanese carmaker will set foot into this segment and the concept sure looks promising. So let's take a closer look at what makes the new Nissan Magnite concept special.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled

The massive grille on the Magnite concept looks bold but the Datsun influence is hard to ignore

The Nissan Magnite concept grabs your attention, especially in that red shade and the design is pleasing to the eye. The proportions are well balanced and there are plenty of bold elements that stand out individually. That being said, it would be hard to ignore the Datsun connection to the Magnite. The model was originally intended to be a Datsun offering within the Nissan family but given the brand's sales performance globally and the Nissan's whole global restructuring process, the automaker has decided to exhaust the brand by 2022 with no new models planned under the budget nameplate until then. The Magnite then becomes a Nissan badged offering and for good reason, ensuring better longevity of the model. The grille also features the new Nissan logo that debuted earlier this week.

The L-shaped DRLs are some of the distinctive elements on the Magnite but there's a close resemblance to the Datsun GO Cross

The bold trapezoidal grille is typical of the Datsun face and so are the L-shaped LED daytime running lights that flank either side. The design elements do work in lending a sporty and urban appearance to the sub-four-metre SUV. There's the swooping LED headlights on the concept that add a premium touch while the bonnet sports sculpted lines complemented by angular wheels arches, which are intended to offer a butch appearance.

The Nissan Magnite Concept gets an upright and butch stance that grabs attention. The SUV will be under 4-metres in length

The flared wheel arches particularly stand out especially with the bulge around the shoulder-line, which blends well with the tail section. The Magnite concept also previews an upright stance on the offering promising plenty of headroom and glasshouse area, while the steeply raked A- and C-pillars offer a sporty touch. The rear profile is our favourite bit about the Magnite with the raked windscreen adding a two-dimensional appearance to the boot. The LED wraparound taillights look quite premium.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Concept Global Unveil: Live Updates

Nissan is approaching a perceived-premium look on the upcoming Magnite, something on the lines of the Renault Triber even as prices will remain extremely competitive. Unlike the Triber though, we do hope Nissan opts to retain that premium feel in the cabin as well. Both models are underpinned by the CMF-A+ modular platform under the Renault-Nissan alliance, which will also spawn another subcompact SUV for Renault India in the future.

The dual-finish alloy wheel design looks trendy and is likely to make it to production

The production-spec version will remain identical to the Magnite concept barring a few omissions like the massive diffuser on the front and rear bumper, which is will be replaced by plastic cladding. The LED treatment for the lights is likely to be restricted to the top trims. If you haven't noticed yet, the alloy wheel design on the Magnite concept is identical to the ones on the recently launched Datsun redi-GO facelift.

Nissan wants to leave no stone unturned to make its new entry-level offering a success. The company has announced several segment-first features on the SUV including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera view, cruise control, connected tech and more. It will be a petrol-only offering with power to come from either the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated or 1.0-litre turbo petrol mills. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual or a CVT unit.

The rear profile on the Nissan Magnite concept stands out and does accentuates all the lines on the SUV

While those specifications look promising, the competition won't make things easy. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rules this space followed the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300, all of which have their own strengths. Kia Motors India will join this segment later in the year with the Sonet SUV. The Nissan Magnite will have to be aggressively priced to make an impact.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.