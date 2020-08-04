New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed

The Nissan Magnite concept's interior reveals a clutter-free cabin highlighted by a dual-tone colour scheme, digital instrument console, a massive touchscreen infotainment system and what appears to be a spacious second row.

The production-spec Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite's cabin gets a young and a sporty theme
  • The red and black theme could make it to the production model as well
  • The Magnite will get a digital console, touchscreen unit, cruise control

Nissan India has revealed the interior on the Magnite Concept subcompact SUV that will arrive at the showrooms early next year. The concept images of the cabin look promising with a number of elements that stand out. The dashboard looks clutter-free with a 3D honeycomb structure finish, while the trapezoidal air vents do look different. The official images also reveal a dual-tone black and red theme across the cabin while also highlighting the space. The automaker said that the interior reflects the "lifestyle of the customer with its strong presence inside out." It needs to be seen how many of these premium bits will make it to the production-spec version of the Nissan Magnite.

Also Read: Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spied For The First Time

os4var7k

The Magnite Concept's interior reveals the dual-tone theme, integrated headrests for the front row and a centre armrest for the second row

Speaking on the interior of the concept, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "The Nissan Magnite concept is an evolutionary leap in Nissan's SUV history. Not only the exterior but also the interiors exude premium-ness, sophistication and roominess. These core elements of design philosophy will be succeeded to the production model which is under development, coupled with superior technology on-board to be a game-changer in its segment."

The concept images reveal a great deal on the features that we can come to expect from the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV. This includes the digital instrument console, multi-function steering wheel with flat-bottom, automatic climate control, engine start-stop and possibly AC vents for the second row as well. Nissan has already confirmed the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that appears to be angled towards the driver and will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, along with cruise control. The steering wheel also sports the new Nissan logo that was revealed earlier this year.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Concept Subcompact SUV: Design Impressions

c7e6tudo

The Nissan Magnite is expected to draw power from the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines

The second image also provides a good look at the legroom and headroom in the cabin that is liberated by the upright stance of the Magnite. Nissan promises generous space with the large glasshouse area further adding a sense to the roominess. There's a quarter-glass too around the C-pillar that will allow more light in the cabin. The company is yet to reveal the boot space on the Magnite. The concept images also reveal the integrated headrests for the front row, while the second row gets adjustable headrests and a centre armrest.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled

q8grjbk8

The Nissan Magnite Concept's upright stance will help liberate more room in the cabin

0 Comments

The Nissan Magnite will go on sale in India by early 2021, as opposed to the previous timeline of this year's festive season, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The model is expected to draw power from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines that will be paired with a manual, AMT and CVT automatic gearboxes. Nissan will enter a highly competitive segment with the Magnite taking on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the upcoming Kia Sonet and Toyota's subcompact SUV.

