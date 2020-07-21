Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spied For The First Time

The Nissan Magnite concept made its global debut just last week and now a leaked image of the production-spec version has hit the internet. The spy shot reveals the front of the Magnite in great detail, which closely resembles the concept version. The new subcompact SUV from Nissan is the brand's next big model for India and will compete in a volume-friendly and crowded segment. The Nissan Magnite is slated to go on sale in 2021, as against the original launch timeline of the festive season this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

The production-spec Magnite looks identical to the concept barring a few changes around the bumper

The leaked image leaves little to the imagination on the production-spec Nissan Magnite. The model continues to get the sharply styled headlamps while the L-shaped garnish on the bumper replaces the LED DRLs that were revealed on the concept model. The massive grille is hard to miss with the chunky black plastic mesh and chrome surrounds, while the bumper gets a faux diffuser finished in brushed aluminium. The Nissan Magnite's design did leave us impressed and we discussed it in great detail last week. Do check it out on the link below.

The Nissan Magnite will be under 4-metres in length and is expected to come with an aggressive price

It is likely that this is the spied image is of the mid-variant on the 2021 Nissan Magnite. The range-topping version is likely to get more chrome detailing on the bumper, along with projector lens and LED daytime running lights. It will also get L-shaped DRLs on the top-end model, similar to the concept version. This does ensure that a lot of the design details will be carried over to the side and rear profile of the small SUV.

The cabin still remains under wraps but Nissan has revealed that the Magnite will be feature-loaded and will come with four airbags, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera view, cruise control, connected car tech and more. When launched, the SUV will be Nissan's entry-level offering in India, given the brand's current line-up only comprises the Kicks SUV and the GT-R.

The Magnite will be loaded on the feature front including 4 airbags, touchscreen system, cruise control, connected tech and more

Engine options are expected to include 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol shared with the Renault Triber that belts out about 71 bhp, while a 1.0-litre turbo petrol is also said to be in the works with nearly 99 bhp on offer. The engines will come paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. An AMT is also a possibility to offer a wider range of choices to customers. The Nissan Magnite will be based on the CMF A+ platform that's been jointly developed by Renault-Nissan and is already being used on the Triber. It will also underpin another subcompact SUV for Renault sometime later that is rumoured to be called as the Kiger.

Much like the latter, we expect the Magnite to arrive with extremely competitive prices starting around ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming SUV will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet that is slated for debut in August this year.

