2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far

The 2020 Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is one of the most anticipated of launches in India. The production-spec version of the SUV will be making its global debut in India on October 21, 2020. The Japanese carmaker unveiled the Magnite concept earlier this year in July. It will be Nissan's first subcompact SUV in the Indian market. Also, the production version will retain most of the design elements from the concept model. Here's a look at what we know so far about the new Nissan Magnite SUV.

The L-shaped DRLs are some of the distinctive elements in the front profile of the Nissan Magnite concept

The upcoming Nissan Magnite will be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ modular platform, which also underpins the Renault Triber MPV. The same platform will also be shared by the Renault HBC SUV, which is currently under works.

The massive grille on the Magnite concept looks bold but the Datsun influence is hard to ignore Visually, the Nissan Magnite will get a hexagonal grille with pair of sleeking looking projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, bold character lines on the bonnet, beefy wheel arches, ORVMs with LED side indicators, roof rails, dual-tone roof, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, LED split taillamps, blacked body claddings, faux skid plate and more.

Nissan Magnite Concept Interior On the inside, the car will sport a clutter-free cabin design with dual-tone black and red treatment. The SUV will also get enhanced connectivity and comfort features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree parking camera, climate control system, sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and more.

Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get a 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Renault Triber MPV. The petrol mill makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The Japanese carmaker could also introduce a turbocharged version of the unit, which was showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo. Transmission options will include a standard five-speed manual transmission along with an optional automatic CVT gearbox.

It will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ modular platform. Apart from the recently launched Kia Sonet, the all-new Nissan Magnite SUV will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Tata Nexon. It will also take on Renault's HBC subcompact SUV, which is expected to be launched in India next year.

Considering the fact that Nissan is showcasing the production car this week, we would hope that the company plans to launch the SUV this year itself, possibly around Diwali. Also, the carmaker has officially teased the upcoming subcompact SUV ahead of its global debut.

