2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far

The new Magnite SUV will be unveiled globally on October 21, 2020. Here's a look at what we know so far about Nissans first subcompact SUV.

Charanpreet Singh
Nissan Magnite concept model which was showcased earlier this July expand View Photos
Nissan Magnite concept model which was showcased earlier this July

Highlights

  • The Magnite SUV will mark Nissan's entry into the subcompact SUV space
  • The SUV is likely to get the same 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine
  • It will be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform

The 2020 Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is one of the most anticipated of launches in India. The production-spec version of the SUV will be making its global debut in India on October 21, 2020. The Japanese carmaker unveiled the Magnite concept earlier this year in July. It will be Nissan's first subcompact SUV in the Indian market. Also, the production version will retain most of the design elements from the concept model. Here's a look at what we know so far about the new Nissan Magnite SUV.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut​

dt25m69

The L-shaped DRLs are some of the distinctive elements in the front profile of the Nissan Magnite concept

  1. The upcoming Nissan Magnite will be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ modular platform, which also underpins the Renault Triber MPV. The same platform will also be shared by the Renault HBC SUV, which is currently under works.
     
    vkjjtljo

    The massive grille on the Magnite concept looks bold but the Datsun influence is hard to ignore

  2. Visually, the Nissan Magnite will get a hexagonal grille with pair of sleeking looking projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, bold character lines on the bonnet, beefy wheel arches, ORVMs with LED side indicators, roof rails, dual-tone roof, sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, LED split taillamps, blacked body claddings, faux skid plate and more.
     
    om2ua3i

    Nissan Magnite Concept Interior

  3. On the inside, the car will sport a clutter-free cabin design with dual-tone black and red treatment. The SUV will also get enhanced connectivity and comfort features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree parking camera, climate control system, sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and more.
     
  4. Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get a 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Renault Triber MPV. The petrol mill makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The Japanese carmaker could also introduce a turbocharged version of the unit, which was showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo. Transmission options will include a standard five-speed manual transmission along with an optional automatic CVT gearbox.
     
    36i16jr8

    It will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ modular platform.

  5. Apart from the recently launched Kia Sonet, the all-new Nissan Magnite SUV will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Tata Nexon. It will also take on Renault's HBC subcompact SUV, which is expected to be launched in India next year.
     
  6. Considering the fact that Nissan is showcasing the production car this week, we would hope that the company plans to launch the SUV this year itself, possibly around Diwali. Also, the carmaker has officially teased the upcoming subcompact SUV ahead of its global debut.

Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
