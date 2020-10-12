New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut

Ahead of its global debut, a near-production version of the SUV has been spotted undisguised with red and black dual-tone paint scheme.

The new Nissan Magnite will be unveiled on October 21, 2020 expand View Photos
The new Nissan Magnite will be unveiled on October 21, 2020

Highlights

  • The Magnite will be the first sub compact SUV from Nissan in India
  • The Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber
  • It is likely to get the same 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine

The upcoming Magnite SUV will mark Nissan's entry into the competitive subcompact SUV space in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker will be officially revealing the production-spec Nissan Magnite in India on October 21, 2020. Ahead of its global debut, a near-production version of the SUV has been spotted undisguised with red and black dual-tone paint scheme. The new spy pictures reveal that the SUV will be retaining most of the elements seen on the concept model, which was showcased earlier this July.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Debut​

A new teaser video of the SUV was released by the carmaker showing a partially camouflaged test mule undergoing durability tests. Previously, a blue and white dual-tone coloured test mule of the Magnite was spotted sans camouflage at a fuel filling station. It will be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which also underpins the Triber MPV.

g2f6714

The new Nissan Magnite will also get dual-tone exterior treatment

The new spy pictures give a brief overview of the SUV's design, confirming that there will be a dual-tone exterior treatment. It gets a large hexagonal grille which is flanked by sharp wrapped-around LED headlamps. The SUV gets neatly chiselled front bumper sporting L-shaped LED DRLs, faux skid plate, side and wheel arch cladding, roof rails, roof-mounted rear spoiler, LED taillights, 'Magnite' lettering on the tailgate and more.

On the inside, the Nissan Magnite is likely to come with a simple interior design which is expected to be in line with what we have seen on the concept model. We can expect a clutter-free dashboard design with trapezoidal air vents, dual-tone black and red treatment on the upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and other comfort features.

Also Read: Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced​

0tb4h9ec

The Nissan Magnite will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber

Nissan's upcoming subcompact SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine that also powers the Renault Triber. The petrol mill makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission. The company is also expected to introduce a turbocharged version of the engine, which was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price
₹ 6 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jan 2021
SUV
Petrol
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
