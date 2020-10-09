Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

New Cars and Bikes in India
The upcoming Nissan Magnite will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India, and it will be based on the Alliance's CMF-A+ platform. The production version of the upcoming Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will be unveiled on October 21, 2020.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The new Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is expected to be launched in India in early 2021 expand View Photos
The new Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is expected to be launched in India in early 2021

  • The new Nissan Magnite will be unveiled on October 21, 2020
  • The Nissan Magnite is likely to get premium exterior features
  • The Nissan Magnite will be launched in India in early 2021

The production version of the upcoming Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will be unveiled on October 21, 2020. It will be the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India, and it will be based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Triber MPV. The company had showcased the concept version of the SUV in July 2020, and based on the spy photos and leaked images, we have seen so far, the production version of the Magnite will retain most of the concept car's elements.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

The Nissan Magnite will be the first subcompact SUV from the carmaker and it will be based on the CMF-A+ platform

Talking about the upcoming Magnite SUV Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "The Nissan Magnite has been specially designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements of our Indian customers. It is a bold offering in the sub-four-meter category, and we are confident that the Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment by breaking boundaries. We are very excited to bring this game-changing product to India."

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Patent Images Leaked

Visually, the production-spec Nissan Magnite will come with the Datsun-style large hexagonal grille, flanked by sharp headlamps, possible LED units. The sculpted bumper will house the L-shaped LED daytime running lamps and faux skid plate. The SUV will also come with side and wheel arch cladding, along with roof rails, a small quarter glass, and roof-mounted rear spoiler. Based on the recent spy photos, the SUV will get wraparound LED taillamps, a sculpted tailgate with the Magnite lettering at the centre, and a beefy dual-tone rear bumper with heavy cladding. The new Nissan Magnite will also get dual-tone exterior treatment.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Design Elements Explained

The Nissan Magnite will get wraparound LED taillamps, a sculpted tailgate with the Magnite lettering at the centre, and dual tone treatment

While we do not get to see the cabin in these patent images, based on the interior of the concept car, the Magnite will get a minimalist design. The dashboard is likely to feature a clutter-free design with trapezoidal air vents, while the rest of the interior and upholstery are likely to get dual-tone black and red treatment. It will also get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the usual creature comforts.

Under the hood, the new Nissan Magnite is likely to get the same 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine the powers the Renault Triber right now. The motor is tuned to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission. Nissan could also introduce the turbocharged version of the engine, which was showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo. But we can only confirm these details once the SUV is officially unveiled.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite
Expected Price
₹ 6 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jan 2021
SUV
Petrol
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
