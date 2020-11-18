New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021

The Renault Kiger is the official name for the HBC subcompact SUV and the new offering will share its underpinnings with the Triber. It will get an all-new turbocharged petrol engine and is slated for launch next year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The production-spec Renault Kiger will be nearly 80 per cent identical to the concept version expand View Photos
The production-spec Renault Kiger will be nearly 80 per cent identical to the concept version

Highlights

  • Renault Kiger's final design to stay 80% similar to the concept model
  • Renault says it will debut an all-new turbo engine on the Kiger in 2021
  • Renault Kiger will look to establish itself in the subcompact SUV space

Renault India has finally pulled the wraps off its subcompact SUV, which was earlier codenamed 'HBC' concept. It will be called the Renault Kiger upon launch. The new Renault Kiger concept previews the upcoming subcompact SUV from the Renault that will go on sale in 2021 and will be built on the same platform as the Triber MPV. The Kiger will make its global debut in India and exported overseas as well. Renault says it will also introduce an all-new global engine on the sub-4-metre SUV.

Also Read: Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased

lqdhu1n

The front design is identical to the Kwid but the Kiger concept gets the LED DRLs running across the face of the SUV, which remind you of the Kia Seltos

The new Renault Kiger show car has been designed and developed by the corporate design teams in France and India. The concept showcases a modern and outdoor-sy vibe with the additional cladding, pronounced wheel arches and beefy bumpers. The split lighting upfront is reminiscent of the Kwid but the Kiger gets a wider LED band running across the face of the car, with the three-point LED headlights placed on the bumper.

qkd1eb7s

Flared wheel arches, roof rails and a semi-floating C-pillar add to the sporty look of the Renault Kiger concept

Newsbeep

You also get elements like the semi-floating roof, a roof-integrated spoiler flag drop, a sloping rear window, and the tapered mirrors that have been designed like aeroplane wings. At the rear, the additional muscle on the C-pillar adds to the sporty appeal and integrates into the tailgate that gets bold lines and creases. The C-shaped LED taillights have a distinctive pattern. The concept version rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with heavily grooved tyres while the ground clearance stands at 210 mm. Renault says that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec Kiger will be identical to the concept car, and that is something worth looking forward to.

Also Read: Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

s5vlmvo

The C-shaped LED taillights get a signature design element and add to the sharp look of the rear profile

Commenting on the new Kiger for India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations said, "Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After Kwid and Triber, the Renault Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault Kiger will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country. In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continue on this progressive journey with Renault Kiger."

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

With respect to the powertrain, Renault has not spilled the beans yet but said that the SUV will get an all-new turbocharged engine and we believe it will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission options available on the SUV when it goes on sale. Renault has not shared images of the interior just yet but we expect to see a screen-heavy centre console and a digital cluster as well. Also, expect to see connected tech on the Kiger when it goes on sale.

tl1drvfs

The Renault Kiger will go on sale in India sometime in 2021 and will be exported to other markets as well

0 Comments

There's no word on the pricing yet but the 2021 Renault Kiger could see a sticker price of just under ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variants. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu and we expect competitive pricing on the SUV. The Kiger will look to establish itself in the highly competitive subcompact SUV space, which boasts of models like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Tata Motors Takes A Jibe At Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Jibe At Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' Global NCAP Safety Rating
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021
Volkswagen Welcomes German Government's Scheme To Support Low-Emission Cars
Volkswagen Welcomes German Government's Scheme To Support Low-Emission Cars
Utilities, Tesla, Uber Create U.S. Lobbying Group For Electric Vehicle Industry
Utilities, Tesla, Uber Create U.S. Lobbying Group For Electric Vehicle Industry
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Bosch Announces Split Screen Display For Motorcycles
Bosch Announces Split Screen Display For Motorcycles
Tata Motors Takes A Jibe At Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Jibe At Hyundai Grand i10 Nios' Global NCAP Safety Rating
BMW Motorrad To Reveal Two New Motorcycles
BMW Motorrad To Reveal Two New Motorcycles
BMW Deal To Lift Stake In China Venture Unaffected By Brilliance Parent's Debt Issues
BMW Deal To Lift Stake In China Venture Unaffected By Brilliance Parent's Debt Issues
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Renault Subcompact SUV

Renault Subcompact SUV

Expected Price
₹ 7 - 9 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV First Look: Small SUV Big Expectations
12:43
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV First Look: Small SUV Big Expectations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Aug-20 02:00 AM IST
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Hero Xtreme 160R, Lamborghini Yacht, Nissan Subcompact SUV
04:12
Hero Xtreme 160R, Lamborghini Yacht, Nissan Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Jul-20 08:42 PM IST
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept First Look
02:50
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Concept First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Feb-20 12:06 PM IST
Jeep Subcompact SUV, MG Motor, VW Auto Expo Plans
02:06
Jeep Subcompact SUV, MG Motor, VW Auto Expo Plans
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Dec-19 06:58 PM IST
Benelli Imperiale 400, Renault Subcompact SUV, Two-Wheeler Exports
02:56
Benelli Imperiale 400, Renault Subcompact SUV, Two-Wheeler Exports
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Oct-19 06:44 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Next-Gen Honda Civic Prototype Unveiled; Will Be Introduced In 2021
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities