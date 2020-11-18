Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021

Renault India has finally pulled the wraps off its subcompact SUV, which was earlier codenamed 'HBC' concept. It will be called the Renault Kiger upon launch. The new Renault Kiger concept previews the upcoming subcompact SUV from the Renault that will go on sale in 2021 and will be built on the same platform as the Triber MPV. The Kiger will make its global debut in India and exported overseas as well. Renault says it will also introduce an all-new global engine on the sub-4-metre SUV.

The front design is identical to the Kwid but the Kiger concept gets the LED DRLs running across the face of the SUV, which remind you of the Kia Seltos

The new Renault Kiger show car has been designed and developed by the corporate design teams in France and India. The concept showcases a modern and outdoor-sy vibe with the additional cladding, pronounced wheel arches and beefy bumpers. The split lighting upfront is reminiscent of the Kwid but the Kiger gets a wider LED band running across the face of the car, with the three-point LED headlights placed on the bumper.

Flared wheel arches, roof rails and a semi-floating C-pillar add to the sporty look of the Renault Kiger concept

You also get elements like the semi-floating roof, a roof-integrated spoiler flag drop, a sloping rear window, and the tapered mirrors that have been designed like aeroplane wings. At the rear, the additional muscle on the C-pillar adds to the sporty appeal and integrates into the tailgate that gets bold lines and creases. The C-shaped LED taillights have a distinctive pattern. The concept version rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with heavily grooved tyres while the ground clearance stands at 210 mm. Renault says that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec Kiger will be identical to the concept car, and that is something worth looking forward to.

The C-shaped LED taillights get a signature design element and add to the sharp look of the rear profile

Commenting on the new Kiger for India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations said, "Renault Kiger is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault Kiger will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After Kwid and Triber, the Renault Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault Kiger will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country. In a short span of time, Renault has already crossed the 6,50,000 sales milestone in India and we look forward to continue on this progressive journey with Renault Kiger."

With respect to the powertrain, Renault has not spilled the beans yet but said that the SUV will get an all-new turbocharged engine and we believe it will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission options available on the SUV when it goes on sale. Renault has not shared images of the interior just yet but we expect to see a screen-heavy centre console and a digital cluster as well. Also, expect to see connected tech on the Kiger when it goes on sale.

The Renault Kiger will go on sale in India sometime in 2021 and will be exported to other markets as well

There's no word on the pricing yet but the 2021 Renault Kiger could see a sticker price of just under ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variants. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu and we expect competitive pricing on the SUV. The Kiger will look to establish itself in the highly competitive subcompact SUV space, which boasts of models like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and others.

