Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid

Renault Offers Year-End Benefits Of Up To ₹ 70,000 On The Duster, Triber And Kwid

This December, Renault India is offers a range of cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty benefits and corporate discounts on the Kwid hatchback, Triber subcompact MPV, and the Duster compact SUV.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
All the discounts and benefits on Renault cars will be applicable only until December 31, 2020 expand View Photos
All the discounts and benefits on Renault cars will be applicable only until December 31, 2020

Highlights

  • The Renault Kwid will be available with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000
  • The Renault Triber MPV gets benefits of up to Rs. 50,000
  • The Renault Duster gets total benefits of up to Rs. 70,000

Renault India has rolled out special year-end offers for its entire line-up, which currently includes the Kwid hatchback, Triber subcompact MPV, and the Duster compact SUV. This December, the carmaker is offering special benefits on all three models, along with additional corporate discounts, and special offers for rural customers. All the following offers and benefits may vary depending on the model, variant, and city. Also, the benefits are applicable for bookings and retail from December 1 to December 31, 2020.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is available with benefits of up to ₹ 45,000, and that includes a cash discount of ₹ 20 000 on select variants ( ₹ 20 000 applicable only on RXL AMT variants, for rest of the variants, cash discount of 15 000 is applicable), exchange benefit of ₹ 15 000, and a loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 10 000 on select variants. The loyalty bonus of ₹ 10 000 either include exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. Apart from these, the carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9 000 to Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs.

Also Read: Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Renault Kwid is available with benefits of up to ₹ 45,000, which includes cash discounts, loyalty bonus and exchange benefits

Additionally, Renault India is also offering rural offer of ₹ 5 000 for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only, subject to availability of company approved valid documents. Customers can also avail a zero per cent rate of interest on a loan amount of ₹ 1.3 lakh for a tenure of 12 months. Rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and the tenure and will not be valid for any added loan amount and tenure. In case Renault Finance is not available in the customer's state, an additional exchange benefit of ₹ 5 000 will be applicable.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber MPV, at the same time, gets benefits of up to ₹ 50,000, and that includes a cash discount of ₹ 20 000 (only on AMT variants, RXL/RXT/RXZ MT variants will get a cash discount of ₹ 10 000), exchange benefit of ₹ 20 000, and a loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 10 000. The benefits vary as per the variants. The loyalty bonus of ₹ 10 000 either include exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. Apart from these, the carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9 000 for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs.

The Renault Triber MPV, at the same time, gets total benefits of up to ₹ 50,000

Renault is also offering a rural offer of ₹ 5 000 for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only, subject to availability of Renault approved valid documents. Customers can also avail a zero per cent rate of interest on a loan amount of ₹ 2.31 lakh for a tenure of 12 months. Rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and the tenure and will not be valid for any added loan amount and tenure. In case Renault Finance is not available in the customer's state, an additional exchange benefit of ₹ 5 000 will be applicable

Also Read: Renault Sells Over 3000 Cars During Diwali And Dhanteras: Sources

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster, on the other hand, gets different offers for its two different petrol engine options - 1.5 naturally aspirated engine and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The former comes with cumulative benefits of up to ₹ 50 000, which includes exchange bonus of ₹ 30 000 (available only on RXS & RXZ variant) and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000. The base trim RXE variant only comes with loyalty benefit of ₹ 20 000 and nothing else. Of course, here too the loyalty benefits in both cased include either exchange bonus with Renault model, or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model.

Also Read: Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review​

The Renault Duster 1.5-litre model comes with cumulative benefits of up to ₹ 50 000

The Duster 1.3 Turbo petrol model, on the other hand, gets total benefits of up to ₹ 70,000, which include an exchange benefit of ₹ 30 000 (available only on RXS & RXZ variant), loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000 and cash benefit of up to ₹ 20 000 (RXS CVT & MT variants only) applicable on select variants. Again, the loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000 include either exchange benefit with Renault model or cash discount if buying an additional Renault model. Here too, the base trim RXE variant only comes with loyalty benefit of ₹ 20 000.

Also Read: Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To ₹ 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars

The 1.3-litre Turbo petrol Renault Duster also gets the option for an Easy-Care Package of 3 years or 50,000 km but it's for existing Duster owners only

With the 1.3 Duster, Renault is also offering an Easy-Care Package of 3 years or 50,000 km (whichever is earlier) that includes AMC contract for the said duration. But, this is only valid for existing Duster owners for either buying an additional Duster 1.3-litre Turbo or exchanging their existing Duster (any variant) for the new turbo petrol model. Additionally, Renault is also offering a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30 000 for approved list of corporates and PSUs, along with a rural offer of ₹ 15 000 for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members, subject to availability of Renault approved valid documents. This is valid for both, the 1.5-litre, and the 1.3-litre Turbo model of the Duster SUV.

