New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Renault Kwid hatchback that is sold in South Africa is exported from India and is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, near Chennai.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Renault Kwid received a 2-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection expand View Photos
The Renault Kwid received a 2-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection

Highlights

  • The Renault Kwid sold in South Africa is exported from India
  • The Kwid has received a 2-star rating for both adult & child protection
  • The SA-spec Kwid gets 2 airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners as standard

The Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) has released the latest 'Safer Cars for Africa' crash test results, and one of the cars assessed by the safety watchdog was the Renault Kwid. The car has managed to achieve a 2-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection when crash-tested at a speed of 64 kmph. Interestingly, the Renault Kwid hatchback that is sold in South Africa is exported from India and is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility in Oragadam, near Chennai.

Also Read: Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.29 Lakh

In Africa, the Renault Kwid with the recent facelift offers 2 airbags, along with front seat-belts also get pre-tensioners and load limiters as standard. Although Global NCAP has said that body-shell integrity is "Unstable". The car received a score of 7.78 out of a maximum of 17 for adult occupant protection, and 19.89 out of 49 for child occupant safety. The protection offered to the driver's head was rated adequate and good for the passengers, while the neck region for both showed good protection. However, the driver's chest showed weak protection. Global NCAP says the unstable body structure, unstable footwell structure and pedal movement, led to the car receiving 2 stars for adult occupant protection. The child occupant protection showed poor performance as the head contacted the interior of the car. The lack of 3-point belts in all seating positions and lack of ISOFIX anchorages contribute to the 2-star rating for child occupant protection.

Also Read: Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

h926c4b8

The Kwid received a score of 7.78 out of a maximum of 17 for adult occupant protection, and 19.89 out of 49 for child occupant safety

Newsbeep

While these scores are simply acceptable at best, Global NCAP did say that compared to the Renault Kwid that was tested, when it was launched in India in 2016, the car's structure has improved. Back in 2016, the car had scored a disappointing zero-star rating as the airbag was not a part of standard fitment and the structural rigidity was also not sound. The same year Renault rolled out an updated version with improved structural rigidity and an optional driver-side airbag, and that one managed to get a 1-star safety rating from Global NCAP. In 2017, the Renault Kwid that is manufactured in Brazil was tested by Latin NCAP where it achieved 3 stars, with side body airbags added to frontal airbags and ABS.

Commenting on the Kwid's crash tests, David Ward, President, Global NCAP said, "From our global perspective, with successful crash test programmes in India and Latin America, we can track the varying safety equipment specifications for cars manufactured in one market and sold in others. It's therefore surprising to note that the Renault Kwid developed for Latin America, based on the original Indian version, has a better adult and child occupant protection performance includes standard ISOFIX anchorages as well as dual front and side airbags."

Also Read: India-Made Renault Kwid Scores Zero Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

g29oftr8

Unlike the Renault Kwid sold in South Africa, the India-spec model doesn't get passenger airbag as part of standard fitment

0 Comments

Now, Global NCAP is yet to test the facelifted Renault Kwid sold in India. While structurally the car might be similar to the African-spec model, but the Kwid sold in India does not get the same standard safety features. The India-spec Renault Kwid doesn't get passenger airbag as part of standard fitment, and that could impact the crash test score.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Why Wireless Chargers In Cars Are Useless 
Why Wireless Chargers In Cars Are Useless 
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
F1: Ferrari Keen On Getting Carlos Sainz Jr. Test After Alonso Got Approval From FIA
F1: Ferrari Keen On Getting Carlos Sainz Jr. Test After Alonso Got Approval From FIA
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
F1: Romain Grosjean May Not Drive In Abu Dhabi, Schumacher Ready To Fill In 
F1: Romain Grosjean May Not Drive In Abu Dhabi, Schumacher Ready To Fill In 
UK Watchdog Studies 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Vehicle Charging
UK Watchdog Studies 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Vehicle Charging
Japan May Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles In Mid-2030s: Report
Japan May Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles In Mid-2030s: Report
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Volkswagen Terminates All Motorsport Programmes; To Focus On Electric Mobility
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
6,2239% / 5 yrs
Entry Hatchback
Petrol
AMT , Manual
24 - 25.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Renault Kwid 1.0L Review
04:49
Renault Kwid 1.0L Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Aug-16 07:22 PM IST
Renault Kwid, The Baby Duster?
08:06
Renault Kwid, The Baby Duster?
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 12-Sep-15 08:00 PM IST
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Sideview Seating
Sideview Seating
Spacious Cabin
Spacious Cabin
Seating Space
Seating Space
Rear Armrest
Rear Armrest
Bootspace
Bootspace
Frontview
Frontview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Airbag
Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Anti Lock Braking System
Anti Lock Braking System
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities