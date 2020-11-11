Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

Maruti Suzuki has received yet another zero star rating from safety watchdog Global NCAP, while Hyundai has got 2 stars, and Kia has achieved a 3 star rating. Three made in India models were tested at a crash lab in Germany, and as is protocol, only base variants were used. The models are the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso mini SUV, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatch and the bestselling Kia Seltos compact SUV. The cars were subjected to a frontal offset test that is carried out at 64 kmph. David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation, said, “There is no place for zero rated cars in the Indian market. It remains a great disappointment that an important manufacturer like Maruti Suzuki does not recognise this.”

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has scored a disappointing zero star in adult protection and 2 stars for child safety

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has got zero stars for adult occupant protection. The result was predetermined even before the test could be carried out as the S-Presso gets only a driver-side airbag and not dual airbags as standard. But there was more that let it down. The crash test dummies showed significant injury to the neck and chest area. The car's structure or body shell was also rated as unstable, as was the front footwell area. The front seatbelts do not have pretensioners and the rear middle occupant does not get a 3-point seatbelt. The S-Presso does get 2 stars for child occupant safety. But this score could have dramatically improved if the car has ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard, and if Maruti Suzuki recommended the use of Child Restraint Systems (CRS).

The crash test dummies in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso showed significant injury to the neck and chest area

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five star performances. Surely it's time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?” carandbike has reached out to Maruti Suzuki India, but has not received a response to our queries at the time this report was filed.

India's second largest manufacturer has also been a poor performer at Global NCAP but now the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has received a respectable 2 star rating for adult occupant protection. While 2 stars are not worthy of any admiration, it exhibits some attention to safety – like the use of dual front airbags and front seatbelt pretensioners as standard. But here too the body shell and footwell area were deemed unstable. The crash dummies showed non-fatal injuries in the lower half of the body. But head and neck were well protected, while chest too was reasonably protected.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has scored 2 stars for both adult and child occupant protection in the crash test

On child safety the Grand i10 Nios scored 2 stars. The lack of ISOFIX and refusing to recommend a CRS for the test impacted this score. Global NCAP felt this ‘raised questions about the car manufacturer policy and relevance towards child occupant protection for the Indian market'. The Nios also does not have 3-point seatbelts in all positions. Our queries on this result have gone unanswered by Hyundai Motor India at the time this report was filed.

The crash dummies in the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios showed non-fatal injuries in the lower half of the body

The third car tested was the hot selling Kia Seltos. The compact SUV has been a runaway success as Kia's first model for India. The Seltos has received 3 stars for adult occupant safety and 2 for child protection. Dual airbags, pretensioners ABS braking being standard helped achieve its good score. While its body shell also got an unstable rating, it was borderline says Global NCAP – which shows scope for improvement, likely through minor changes. The driver's legs and feet show injury due to an unstable footwell though. Head, neck and chest protection are acceptable. Here too Global NCAP expressed disappointment that Kia India too did not recommend CRS for the test.

The India-spec Kia Seltos has scored 3 stars for adult occupant protection and 2 for child occupant safety

The Seltos test showed limited protection for the 3-year-old child dummy's head and neck while the 18 month old had adequate protection. The Kia Seltos also car does not offer standard 3-point belts for all seats, and does not get ISOFIX anchorages as standard.

The driver's legs and feet show injury due to an unstable footwell, while head, neck and chest protection in the Kia Seltos are acceptable

The Safer Cars For India crash test programme has seen Global NCAP conduct 38 tests on Indian made cars since 2014. Today's results take that tally to 41, with a total of 35 models being tested. Some car models have been tested more than once.



