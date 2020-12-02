Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To ₹ 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars

Honda Cars India has announced attractive benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on its select BS6 compliant cars to lure new customers.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Published:
eye
0  Views
You can get benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on select BS6 Honda cars expand View Photos
You can get benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on select BS6 Honda cars

Highlights

  • Year-end offers of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on select BS6 Honda cars
  • These offers BS6 Honda cars are valid till December 31, 2020
  • No benefits on the Honda CR-V SUV

As we are approaching year-end, automobile companies and car dealers will make one last effort to lure buyers to clear out the inventory before the year ends. Honda Cars India has announced year-end offers on its BS6 compliant cars, almost on its entire line-up, with benefits of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. These offers consist of cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty. Additional benefits include a loyalty bonus and an exchange discount of ₹ 6,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively.

Also Read: Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth

9j4nteqo

Big discounts offered on the BS6 compliant Honda Cars, except the CR-V SUV

Customers can avail year-end benefits on BS6 compliant Honda cars like Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, all-new City and the Civic. Interestingly, the Amaze Special Edition, Amaze Exclusive Edition and WR-V Exclusive Edition are also part of Honda's year-end offer. Do note, these special benefits are subject to vary by models or variants, as they are location and grade-specific. These offers on BS6 Honda cars are valid till December 31, 2020, or till stocks last.

The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 37,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze, excluding the Special and Exclusive editions. Both petrol and diesel versions get a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 along with an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 10,000. There's also benefit on an extended warranty for 4th and 5th year worth ₹ 12,000. Customers opting for Amaze Special edition (SMT and SCVT editions) can avail benefits of up to ₹ 15,000 inclusive of ₹ 7,000 as cash benefit and ₹ 15,000 as an exchange offer. On the other hand, the Amaze Exclusive edition is listed on the website with a total benefit of up to ₹ 27,000. It includes a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 12,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.

Newsbeep

Also Read: New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand

27nngdig

The BS6-compliant Honda City is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 30,000

The 2020 Honda Jazz hatchback gets benefits of up to ₹ 40,000. It comprises a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. The new-generation City sedan is also listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 30,000. This discount can be availed under the car exchange scheme. Discount offered on the Honda Civic sedan comprise of up to ₹ 1 lakh cash discount across the grade. The diesel iteration of the sedan gets a maximum cash discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

0 Comments

The petrol and diesel versions of the Honda WR-V are also up for sale with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 including cash discount of up to ₹ 25,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. The WR-V Exclusive edition gets a cash discount of ₹ 10,000 and car exchange discount of ₹ 15,000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic The New Head Of Its India Division
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic The New Head Of Its India Division
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Which Variant To Buy?
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
2021 Honda CRF300L, CRF300 Rally Unveiled
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite: All You Need To Know
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Brembo Acquires Danish Brake Brand SBS Friction
Brembo Acquires Danish Brake Brand SBS Friction
Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars
Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
IndianOil Launches India's First 100 Octane Petrol 'XP100' For Premium Vehicles
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division
Porsche Appoints Manolito Vujicic As The New Head Of Its India Division
Hyundai Motor To Launch Dedicated EV Platform In Major Push Into Electric Cars
Hyundai Motor To Launch Dedicated EV Platform In Major Push Into Electric Cars
BlackBerry and Amazon Team Up On Vehicle Data And Software Platform
BlackBerry and Amazon Team Up On Vehicle Data And Software Platform
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh

Honda Amaze

Sedan, 18.3 - 24.7 Kmpl
Honda Amaze
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,808 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda WR-V

SUV, 17.5 - 25.5 Kmpl
Honda WR-V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,643 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Civic

Sedan, 16.5 - 26.8 Kmpl
Honda Civic
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17.94 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 37,238 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CR-V

SUV, 14.4 Kmpl
Honda CR-V
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 58,684 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2021 Volvo S60, Honda Activa Anniversary, Vintage Car Registrations
03:16
2021 Volvo S60, Honda Activa Anniversary, Vintage Car Registrations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-20 09:10 PM IST
Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6, Honda Repsol Editions, Jeep Compass Facelift
03:43
Suzuki V-Strom 650 BS6, Honda Repsol Editions, Jeep Compass Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Nov-20 08:58 PM IST
Hero 14 Lakh Sales, 2022 Honda Civic, 2021 Ducati Supersport 950
03:43
Hero 14 Lakh Sales, 2022 Honda Civic, 2021 Ducati Supersport 950
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Nov-20 09:21 PM IST
Freewheeling With SVP: Atsushi Ogata, Honda Two-Wheelers
29:21
Freewheeling With SVP: Atsushi Ogata, Honda Two-Wheelers
  • Freewheeling With Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
  • 01-Nov-20 03:24 PM IST
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
VW 5 Lakh Export, Honda SP125 Export, Ashok Leyland Boss Trucks
03:01
VW 5 Lakh Export, Honda SP125 Export, Ashok Leyland Boss Trucks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-20 07:28 PM IST
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
02:57
Honda H'Ness Despatches, Tata Motors Discounts, Hero Splendor+ Custom Graphics
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Oct-20 06:11 PM IST
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
03:08
Audi Q8 Celebration, Hyundai Creta Bookings, Honda CB 350 Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 08:22 PM IST
Honda HâNess CB 350 First Look
05:38
Honda HâNess CB 350 First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 09-Oct-20 10:00 AM IST
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Front View
Honda Mobilio Front View
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
Honda Mobilio Side Profile
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
Honda
Honda
Honda City Hill Start Assist
Honda City Hill Start Assist
Honda City Led Headlight
Honda City Led Headlight
Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
Honda Accord Front 3 4th View
Honda Accord Front Profile
Honda Accord Front Profile
Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
Honda Accord Rear 3 4th View
Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
Honda Wr V Alloy Wheels
Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
Honda Wr V Fog Lamp
Honda Wr V Frontview
Honda Wr V Frontview
Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
Honda Jazz Fog Lamp
Honda Jazz Grill
Honda Jazz Grill
Honda Jazz Headlight
Honda Jazz Headlight
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Backview
New Honda Civic Backview
Honda Cr V Side View
Honda Cr V Side View
Honda Cr V Sun Roof
Honda Cr V Sun Roof
Honda Cr V Tail Light
Honda Cr V Tail Light
Honda Br V Griile
Honda Br V Griile
Honda Br V Front Side
Honda Br V Front Side
Honda Br V Fog Lamps
Honda Br V Fog Lamps
Honda Brio
Honda Brio
Honda Brio Front Profile
Honda Brio Front Profile
Honda Brio Front
Honda Brio Front
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Nissan Magnite Is The First Sub Rs. 20 Lakh Car To Get Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto But Is It A Big Deal
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities