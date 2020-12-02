Honda Announces Year-End Offers Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars

You can get benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on select BS6 Honda cars

As we are approaching year-end, automobile companies and car dealers will make one last effort to lure buyers to clear out the inventory before the year ends. Honda Cars India has announced year-end offers on its BS6 compliant cars, almost on its entire line-up, with benefits of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. These offers consist of cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty. Additional benefits include a loyalty bonus and an exchange discount of ₹ 6,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively.

Also Read: Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth

Big discounts offered on the BS6 compliant Honda Cars, except the CR-V SUV

Customers can avail year-end benefits on BS6 compliant Honda cars like Jazz, Amaze, WR-V, all-new City and the Civic. Interestingly, the Amaze Special Edition, Amaze Exclusive Edition and WR-V Exclusive Edition are also part of Honda's year-end offer. Do note, these special benefits are subject to vary by models or variants, as they are location and grade-specific. These offers on BS6 Honda cars are valid till December 31, 2020, or till stocks last.

The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 37,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze, excluding the Special and Exclusive editions. Both petrol and diesel versions get a cash discount of up to ₹ 15,000 along with an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 10,000. There's also benefit on an extended warranty for 4th and 5th year worth ₹ 12,000. Customers opting for Amaze Special edition (SMT and SCVT editions) can avail benefits of up to ₹ 15,000 inclusive of ₹ 7,000 as cash benefit and ₹ 15,000 as an exchange offer. On the other hand, the Amaze Exclusive edition is listed on the website with a total benefit of up to ₹ 27,000. It includes a cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 12,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.

Also Read: New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand

The BS6-compliant Honda City is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 30,000

The 2020 Honda Jazz hatchback gets benefits of up to ₹ 40,000. It comprises a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. The new-generation City sedan is also listed on the official website with maximum benefits of up to ₹ 30,000. This discount can be availed under the car exchange scheme. Discount offered on the Honda Civic sedan comprise of up to ₹ 1 lakh cash discount across the grade. The diesel iteration of the sedan gets a maximum cash discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

The petrol and diesel versions of the Honda WR-V are also up for sale with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 including cash discount of up to ₹ 25,000 and exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. The WR-V Exclusive edition gets a cash discount of ₹ 10,000 and car exchange discount of ₹ 15,000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.