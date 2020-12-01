New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth

Honda Cars India sold 9,990 units in the domestic market in November 2020 as compared to 6,459 units in the same month last year, recording a growth of 55 per cent.

Highlights

  • Honda retailed 10,836 units in the domestic market in October 2020
  • The company also exported a total of 31 units in November 2020
  • Honda witnessed a Month-on-Month (MoM) de-growth of 8 per cent

Honda Cars India released the sales numbers for November 2020, and it has recorded a growth of 55 per cent in domestic sales in November 2020 by retailing 9,990 units as compared to 6459 units which were sold in the corresponding month last year. The Japanese carmaker witnessed this surge in sales specifically because of the festive season and lucrative deals. On the other hand, the company saw a Month-on-Month (MoM) decline of around 8 per cent, as compared to 10,836 units sold in the month of October 2020.

Also Read: New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand

ntf3oj1k

The Honda Amaze subcompact sedan continues to show strong market performance

The company has been steadily reviving the sales volume post lockdown. In October, the carmaker had sold 10,836 units seeing an MoM growth of 6.24 per cent. Moreover, the sales numbers for Honda in September stood at 10,199 units. The company has exported 31 units from India this month taking total sales number to 10,021 units.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The festive season this year was good for us with sales improving by 55% in Nov'20 and contributing to overall industry growth. With new & refreshed model line-up along with lucrative offers for consumers, we were able to leverage festive demand and register good sales. While the Amaze continues to show strong market performance, the All-New City has been fueling the demand in the mid-size sedan segment since its launch and maintaining its leadership position month after month."

He further said, "Although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help us sustain our sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year."

27nngdig

Festive season along with attractive offers helped the carmaker achieve 55% sales growth

Also Read: Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month​

The Japanese carmaker introduced three updated products in the Indian market this year. It includes the new-generation Honda City, 2020 Honda Jazz and the Honda WR-V facelift. The Amaze subcompact sedan has remained the bestselling car for the company last month, other new models like the all-new City has been adding to the overall sales.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

