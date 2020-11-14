New Cars and Bikes in India
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month

The next-generaion Honda Civic sedan has been teased by the company showing glimpse of the new design language on the offering ahead of global debut on November 17, 2020.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The new-generation Honda Civic will be unveiled in a final prototype stage expand View Photos
The new-generation Honda Civic will be unveiled in a final prototype stage

Highlights

  • The 11th generation Honda Civic will be unveiled on November 17, 2020
  • The new Civic teaser promises sharper and bolder design on the sedan
  • The 2021 Civic will enter production sometime in 2021

The next-generation Honda Civic is just around the corner and while we've seen several renderings and test mules in the past, the automaker has now officially teased the model ahead of its global debut this month. The 11th generation Honda Civic will be unveiled on November 17, 2020, and we understand that this will be the final prototype before the production version is ready for the assembly line. The teaser video offers just glimpses on the new-generation Honda Civic but the company has promised a complete redesign of the sedan raising the bar once again "for style, performance, safety and advanced technology."

Also Read: Next-Gen Honda Civic Sedan Spotted Testing

1g2to33c

The 2021 Honda Civic will get a comprehensive redesign but will retain the familiarity of the outgoing model

What we do notice is the new headlamps with the new pattern for the LED daytime running lights, redesigned rear profile with the sharper LED taillights, new alloy wheels and the slight kink on the quarter-glass of the C-pillar. The leaked renderings from earlier in the year also revealed the design to an extent and the car won't get a radical new shape over the outgoing version. Instead, expect to see a simpler and bolder look with a familiar face and a more chiselled appearance overall.

Honda is tight-lipped on the mechanicals and other details about the new-generation Civic, and expect the automaker to reveal more details at the virtual unveil event next week. The new generation version of the sedan though will only go on sale in 2021 across different markets.

Also Read: Honda Civic Sedan Discontinued In Japan

More details on the 2021 Honda Civic will be available at the time of official unveil

The Honda Civic is the brand's best-selling model globally and the all-new model becomes all the more important for the company. Apart from the petrol, diesel and hybrid options, there is also the Type-R version to look forward to, depending on the market. From an India standpoint, the Civic does not command the same volume as it once did. However, it will be interesting to see if Honda Cars India will bring the new-generation version to the country at a later stage.

Honda Civic

Honda Civic

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
37,2389% / 5 yrs
Fullsize Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.5 - 26.8 Kmpl
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi RS7, Honda Civic BS6
03:47
Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi RS7, Honda Civic BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Jun-20 12:04 AM IST
Comparison: Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia vs Toyota Corolla, GoZero Electric Bikes And VW 1 Millon Cars
19:40
Comparison: Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia vs Toyota Corolla, GoZero Electric Bikes And VW 1 Millon Cars
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 29-Apr-19 09:30 PM IST
Comparison: Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia vs Toyota Corolla
12:03
Comparison: Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia vs Toyota Corolla
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Apr-19 10:00 AM IST
Triumph Recall, Honda Civic Bookings, TVS Apache RTR ABS
02:31
Triumph Recall, Honda Civic Bookings, TVS Apache RTR ABS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Mar-19 07:07 PM IST
New Ford Figo, No Diesel For Tata Small Cars, Honda Civic Bookings
02:55
New Ford Figo, No Diesel For Tata Small Cars, Honda Civic Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Mar-19 09:01 PM IST
2019 Honda Civic Walkabout
03:38
2019 Honda Civic Walkabout
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Mar-19 07:31 AM IST
Honda Civic Launched, VW Fined By NGT, Triumph Discounts
03:51
Honda Civic Launched, VW Fined By NGT, Triumph Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Mar-19 09:32 PM IST
All New Honda Civic: Launch And Prices
02:52
All New Honda Civic: Launch And Prices
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Mar-19 01:45 PM IST
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Alloywheels
New Honda Civic Backview
New Honda Civic Backview
New Honda Civic Headlight
New Honda Civic Headlight
New Honda Civic Rooftop
New Honda Civic Rooftop
New Honda Civic Sidemirror
New Honda Civic Sidemirror
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
New Honda Civic Airbag
New Honda Civic Airbag
New Honda Civic Civic Logo
New Honda Civic Civic Logo
New Honda Civic Dashboard
New Honda Civic Dashboard
New Honda Civic Dicky
New Honda Civic Dicky
New Honda Civic Footmate
New Honda Civic Footmate
New Honda Civic Seating Sideview
New Honda Civic Seating Sideview
New Honda Civic Seat Pillow
New Honda Civic Seat Pillow
