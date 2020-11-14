Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month

The next-generation Honda Civic is just around the corner and while we've seen several renderings and test mules in the past, the automaker has now officially teased the model ahead of its global debut this month. The 11th generation Honda Civic will be unveiled on November 17, 2020, and we understand that this will be the final prototype before the production version is ready for the assembly line. The teaser video offers just glimpses on the new-generation Honda Civic but the company has promised a complete redesign of the sedan raising the bar once again "for style, performance, safety and advanced technology."

Also Read: Next-Gen Honda Civic Sedan Spotted Testing

The 2021 Honda Civic will get a comprehensive redesign but will retain the familiarity of the outgoing model

What we do notice is the new headlamps with the new pattern for the LED daytime running lights, redesigned rear profile with the sharper LED taillights, new alloy wheels and the slight kink on the quarter-glass of the C-pillar. The leaked renderings from earlier in the year also revealed the design to an extent and the car won't get a radical new shape over the outgoing version. Instead, expect to see a simpler and bolder look with a familiar face and a more chiselled appearance overall.

Honda is tight-lipped on the mechanicals and other details about the new-generation Civic, and expect the automaker to reveal more details at the virtual unveil event next week. The new generation version of the sedan though will only go on sale in 2021 across different markets.

Also Read: Honda Civic Sedan Discontinued In Japan

More details on the 2021 Honda Civic will be available at the time of official unveil

The Honda Civic is the brand's best-selling model globally and the all-new model becomes all the more important for the company. Apart from the petrol, diesel and hybrid options, there is also the Type-R version to look forward to, depending on the market. From an India standpoint, the Civic does not command the same volume as it once did. However, it will be interesting to see if Honda Cars India will bring the new-generation version to the country at a later stage.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.