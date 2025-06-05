Honda Civic Type R Bows Out Of Europe With Limited-Run Ultimate Edition

The Honda Civic Type R is set to meet its end in European markets. Honda has said that sales of the hot hatchback will wind down by 2026 in Europe, with a final Ultimate Edition marking the end of the hot hatch. The Civic Type R Ultimate Edition is limited to just 40 units and gets unique cosmetic touches to stand out.

Hannah Swift, Head of European Strategy and Product at Honda Motor Europe, said, “As we say farewell to a true icon of the Honda automobile line-up in Europe, we thought it was fitting to give the Civic Type R the ultimate send-off with this special edition model offering our customers a unique opportunity to celebrate its legacy. The industry is changing, and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation.”

On the cosmetic side, the new Civic Type R Ultimate Edition is offered only in Championship White with a contrast black roof and red racing stripes running the length of the hatchback. The Ultimate Edition also features carbon fibre finishes to elements inside the cabin and on the exterior. The finish can be found on the rear spoiler, door sill plates, and the centre console in the cabin. The cabin also features extra lighting elements around the cabin, along with Type R logo-projecting puddle lamps in the doors.

Honda says that each unit is also accompanied by a gift box featuring a carbon fibre key ring, custom floor mats and a car cover. Each gift box is also numbered, corresponding to the vehicle.

Mechanically, the Ultimate Edition gets no updates over the regular Type R, featuring a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet good for 325 bhp and 420 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox with rev-matching.

The news of the Civic Type R’s demise in Europe comes a little under 3 years after it made its global debut in July 2022.