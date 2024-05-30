Login
John Cena Buys A 2024 Honda Civic Type R

The popular Hollywood actor traded in his old generation Civic for a new one, updating to a bigger car with more power.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  John Cena traded in his 2021 Honda Civic Type R finished in Boost Blue for a 2024 Civic Type R finished in white
  The Honda Civic is one of the most popular selling cars in the US and is known as a practical and reliable option
  John Cena also owns several classic and muscle cars apart from his famous Civic

Hollywood Actor John Cena has traded in his 2021 Honda Civic Type R for a brand new 2024 Honda Civic Type R. Yes, you read that right. The Fast and Furious actor and former WWE star traded in his old generation Civic for a new one, updating to a bigger car with more power. While his purchase of a new Honda Civic for a new one may seem different, it’s noteworthy to mention that the ‘Peacemaker’ actor opts for a humble car as his daily driver instead of a fancy luxurious ride.
 

undefined

 

John Cena revealed his new purchase via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the actor revealed that his everyday car was the Honda Civic Type R a few years ago, which went viral on the internet. The revelation caught everyone off guard considering most celebrities switch to opulent luxury pieces to ferry them around every day. However, not only is Cena’s daily driver a Civic but the star chooses to drive it with a manual transmission. 


John Cena’s 2021 Civic Type R finished in the Boost Blue shade is now on sale at the Honda dealership in Florida, USA, while you may be able to spot the driver in a white 2024 Honda Civic Type R if you’re around his home. 

 

Also Read: Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce Converted To Electric By Kidlington Company

 

John Cena Honda Civic Type R

 

The 2024 Honda Civic Type R offers great value and remains one of the most reliable buys in the segment. The Civic is also one of the most popular cars to be sold in the US. The Type R draws power from the 2.0-litre VTEC engine tuned for 311 bhp and 420 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The performance sedan gets an adaptive damper, multi-link rear suspension, limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, sports seats and more. 

 

Also Read: Actor Naga Chaitanya Gets The Porsche 911 GT3
 

John Cena Honda Civic Type R 1

 

While the Civic remains John Cena’s everyday car, the actor also owns several other classic and muscle cars including the 1966 Dodge Hemi Charger 426, 1970 Dodge Plymouth Road Runner, 1984 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, 2006 Ford GT and more. Some of his more recent collections include a 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia, a 2017 Ford GT, a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo and more. 


 

# John Cena# 2024 Honda Civic Type R# John Cena Honda Civic Type R# Honda Civic Type R# Cars
