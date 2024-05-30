John Cena Buys A 2024 Honda Civic Type R

Hollywood Actor John Cena has traded in his 2021 Honda Civic Type R for a brand new 2024 Honda Civic Type R. Yes, you read that right. The Fast and Furious actor and former WWE star traded in his old generation Civic for a new one, updating to a bigger car with more power. While his purchase of a new Honda Civic for a new one may seem different, it’s noteworthy to mention that the ‘Peacemaker’ actor opts for a humble car as his daily driver instead of a fancy luxurious ride.



What a day! Brought my ‘21 Civic Type R in for service and saw brand new @Honda ‘24 Type R and fell in love! Thanks to the folks @WC_Honda for all the help and some more horsepower! For those asking.. yes my ‘21 Boost Blue Civic is there now and looking for a new home 👀 pic.twitter.com/SvVhGtnH4o — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 25, 2024 undefined undefined

John Cena revealed his new purchase via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the actor revealed that his everyday car was the Honda Civic Type R a few years ago, which went viral on the internet. The revelation caught everyone off guard considering most celebrities switch to opulent luxury pieces to ferry them around every day. However, not only is Cena’s daily driver a Civic but the star chooses to drive it with a manual transmission.



John Cena’s 2021 Civic Type R finished in the Boost Blue shade is now on sale at the Honda dealership in Florida, USA, while you may be able to spot the driver in a white 2024 Honda Civic Type R if you’re around his home.

The 2024 Honda Civic Type R offers great value and remains one of the most reliable buys in the segment. The Civic is also one of the most popular cars to be sold in the US. The Type R draws power from the 2.0-litre VTEC engine tuned for 311 bhp and 420 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The performance sedan gets an adaptive damper, multi-link rear suspension, limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, sports seats and more.

While the Civic remains John Cena’s everyday car, the actor also owns several other classic and muscle cars including the 1966 Dodge Hemi Charger 426, 1970 Dodge Plymouth Road Runner, 1984 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, 2006 Ford GT and more. Some of his more recent collections include a 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia, a 2017 Ford GT, a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo and more.



