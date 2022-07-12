New Honda Civic Type R Debut on July 21, 2022

Honda will reveal the new Civic Type R for global markets on July 21, 2022. The carmaker has been extensively testing its upcoming hot hatchback at circuits across continents including the Suzuka circuit in Japan and the Nurburgring in Germany. The carmaker has shared multiple pictures of the testmule over the past few months while also having had a camouflaged car on display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon earlier in the year.

Going by the images of the testmule, the Type R doesn’t stray far from the base design of the new gen 11 Civic. The testmule previews a staider and grown up design as compared to its more aggressively styled predecessor though certain elements such as the rear wing and centrally located triple-exhaust will be retained. As with its predecessor, the new Type R will also be a hatchback only with the main differences coming down to sportier bumpers and more pronounced fender flares.

The cabin is expected to also not stray far from the standard model with Honda likely introducing sportier graphics for the touchscreen and digital instrument panel along with revised upholstery and sportier front seats.

The new Type R is expected to be the last petrol-only version of Honda’s hot hatchback. Power will come from the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the outgoing Type R with power and torque likely to see some adjustment. The prototype of the new Type R came it at about a second faster than the outgoing model at the Suzuka Circuit during Honda's testing.