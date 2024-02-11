Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce converted to electric by Kidlington company
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 11, 2024
Highlights
- Electrogenic removed the original petrol engine and gearbox and integrated a new electric powertrain
- Jason Momoa praised Electrogenic for honoring the car's heritage while updating the technology
- The electric Rolls-Royce conversion will feature in Momoa's new Discovery+ series On The Roam
A company based in Kidlington, UK, called Electrogenic, has electrified a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II owned by Hollywood actor Jason Momoa. Electrogenic specializes in converting vintage and classic vehicles into electric cars.
For this project, Electrogenic removed Rolls-Royce's original petrol engine and gearbox and seamlessly integrated a new electric powertrain and battery packs into the existing chassis. This allowed the nearly 100-year-old Rolls-Royce to operate with a quiet, emissions-free electric motor while retaining its heritage and character.
Also Read: Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar
Jason Momoa, known for films like Aquaman and Game of Thrones, had sought out the perfect partner to convert his cherished Rolls-Royce into an electric vehicle. He ultimately chose Electrogenic based on their dedication to honouring the history of classic cars while bringing the technology into the modern era. Momoa worked closely with Electrogenic's team over 18 months to complete the custom conversion.
In addition to the new electric powertrain, Electrogenic enhanced the vintage Rolls-Royce with new Bluetooth-connected sound system capabilities. Momoa expressed appreciation for the company's skilful work in executing his vision for an electrified Phantom II. The one-of-a-kind electric Rolls-Royce restoration will be featured in an upcoming Discovery+ streaming series following Momoa's automobile adventures. For Electrogenic, collaborating with Momoa represented a landmark electric conversion project for the Kidlington firm.
