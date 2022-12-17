2023 Honda Civic Type-R TCR Race Car Teased

The new Honda Civic Type R is on its way and the Japanese brand has shared the images of the camouflaged test car ahead of its global debut scheduled in 2023. The 2023 Honda Civic Type-R TCR is all-set to hit the track at the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and it will be followed by the road-going version of the Civic Type-R. The Type R TCR is based on the same FL5 production car but comes with significant upgrades like the changes to the exterior for better downforce, stability, cooling, and cornering prowess.

It's still early for Honda to reveal all the details of the race car but teaser images below give an idea of what can be expected. It looks aggressive and the cut-outs behind the rear wheels or the large wing on the back are inevitable. There's another large spoiler at the front, and Alcon brakes positioned behind the wheels are apparent. Side skirts give the impression the car is sitting lower to the ground, and it will definitely get a race-tuned suspension setup. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged motor will also be remapped for the race along with the transmission. The interior comes race-ready with a multi-channel driver display, additional driver cooling, and FIA approval for safety.

Honda Performance Development (HPD) and JAS Motorsports are together working on the car. This is the same team that created the previous-generation Type R TCR that was campaigned successfully with multiple race wins and championships to its credit. The 2023 model already has three teams signed up for action with IMSA in North America - HART, LA Honda World, and Victor Gonzales Racing Team (VGRT). Complete details on the new Civic Type R TCR along with its prices are likely to be announced in the first quarter of 2023.