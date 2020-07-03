Next-Gen Honda Civic Sedan Spotted Testing

Images of a new Honda prototype model have surfaced online and judging by the looks of it, this is most likely the next-generation Honda Civic sedan. The test mule was spotted in Malaysia, and the new-gen sedan is expected to come with a host of new visual updates, however, it's too soon to comment on the technical specifications of the car. Now, even though India only got the new Civic last year, the tenth-generation model was first introduced in 2015, and the car has completed five years globally. In fact, Honda has even discontinued the car in its home market, Japan, due to poor sales, which means this is the right time for the company to bring in the new-gen model.

Also Read: Honda Civic Sedan Discontinued In Japan

Honda 2019 Civic 17.94 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Now the test mule is heavily camouflaged, so we won't be able to comment much on the design and styling of the new car. However, the car comes with a set of sleek twin-port LED headlamps, which look similar to the once seen on the 2022 Civic Type R, which is also undergoing testing globally. The test mule also appears to come with a new, sleeker grille, and larger intakes, with a new bumper. In fact, the car seems to come with an almost upright fascia like the Accord.

The next-gen Honda Civic will continue to come with its coupe-style roofline

The profile of the test mule confirms that the next-gen Honda Civic will continue to come with its coupe-style roofline. The new Civic also appears to come with a longer bonnet, and new ORVMs, however, the black allow wheels on the test mule appear to be temporary units. We do not get to see the rear section of the car here, but that fact this doesn't get the large rear spoiler suggests that this could be the standard model and not the Type-R.

Also Read: Honda Civic Becomes India's Best-Selling Executive Sedan With 9 Months Of Launch

India only got the 10th-gen Honda Civic in 2019, and currently the carmaker is gearing up to launch the BS6 diesel version of the sedan

Also Read: Honda Starts Pre-Bookings For BS6 Civic Diesel Ahead Of Launch

While the existing Honda Civic has been present in several global markets for a while now, India only get the 10th-gen model last year. Also, the car is yet to receive its mid-life facelift so, we do not expect the new-gen model to make its global debut any time before later 2021 or early 2022. Currently, Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch the BS6 compliant diesel variant of the existing Civic sedan, which is slated to be launched later this month.

Source: Wapcar

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.