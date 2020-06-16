New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Starts Pre-Bookings For BS6 Civic Diesel Ahead Of Launch

The company has said that BS6 Diesel variants of the 10th generation Honda Civic which will go on sale from July 2020.

The car will be launched with just a 6-speed manual transmission option.

Highlights

  • The sedan can also be booked using Honda's online sales platform
  • BS6 Petrol variants of the Civic come with only a CVT gearbox
  • BS4 Diesel Civic was priced between Rs. 20.55 lakh and Rs. 22.35 lakh

Honda Cars India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the BS6 diesel variants of the Honda Civic. The diesel variant of the 10th Generation of the sedan will go on sale from July 2020. The petrol version of the Honda Civic has been BS6 compliant since its launch in India in March 2019. The diesel version of the Civic is powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine that is mated to a 6 speed manual transmission. This is in complete contrast to the Petrol variants that come with only a CVT gearbox.

svhgulbg

The petrol version of the Honda Civic has been BS6 compliant since its launch in March 2019.

The diesel engine used to churn out 120 bhp @ 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm @ 2,000 rpm in its BS4 avatar. We'll have to wait further to know if these figures see any change in the BS6 iteration. The fuel efficiency at 26.8 kmpl has been amongst the highest in the segment and could go up even further. The BS4 diesel car was priced between ₹ 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹ 22.35 lakh (ex-showroom) which is likely to go up further with the introduction of BS6 models. The BS6 petrol variants of the Civic range from ₹ 17.93 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹ 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range topping ZX CVT.

Also read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program

se00im9

The fuel efficiency of BS4 Civic Diesel stood at an impressive 26.8 kmpl.

Some notable features inside the Civic include a 17.7 cm touch screen system that is compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The car also gets a digital instrument cluster, remote engine starter, electric parking brake and lane watch feature for increased safety. The LED headlamps and the C-shaped LED tail lamps have been the highlights when it comes to the exteriors. The sedan can be booked using Honda's recently launched online sales platform "Honda from Home", alongside the company's authorized dealership network across the country.

