Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program

The Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that many cars across the country have not been driven for a long time. Now with the restrictions easing and users getting ready to finally take out their vehicles, it is important to check the health of these cars to ensure they are fit to be drive. To ensure a seamless transition Honda cars India has come up with a doorstep assistance programs for its customers that will take many basic services to the customer's home before the car can be taken out.
Honda says it is trying to provide a safe way to keep a check on the health of your car. Some of the measures that the company is taking up in this initiative include checking the health of battery and tyres of the vehicles. Apart from this the company representative will also ensure that brake fluid and coolant are up to satisfactory levels. Finally a touch point sanitisation of the vehicle will also be carried out. Honda says all services will be performed by trained professionals while following proper hygiene protocols. The service can be booked by contacting the nearest Honda dealership.
The company has also recently announced a range of easy car finance schemes for its customers which includes low interest rates and low EMIs. It believes that with the Coronavirus pandemic, people will be extra careful in maintaining social distancing, and will increasingly opt for personal mobility. The company says that easy finance schemes can address many issues of financing during this tough phase.
