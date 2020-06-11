New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program

With the program the company aims to take many of its services like battery check up and touch point sanitisation to the customer's doorstep.

| Updated:
All services will be performed by trained professionals while following strict hygiene protocols.

Highlights

  • Honda is checking the health of battery and tyres of the vehicles
  • Brake fluid and coolant top-ups are also being ensured
  • Honda recently announced a range of easy car finance schemes

The Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that many cars across the country have not been driven for a long time. Now with the restrictions easing and users getting ready to finally take out their vehicles, it is important to check the health of these cars to ensure they are fit to be drive. To ensure a seamless transition Honda cars India has come up with a doorstep assistance programs for its customers that will take many basic services to the customer's home before the car can be taken out.

The service can be booked by contacting the nearest Honda dealership.

Honda says it is trying to provide a safe way to keep a check on the health of your car. Some of the measures that the company is taking up in this initiative include checking the health of battery and tyres of the vehicles. Apart from this the company representative will also ensure that brake fluid and coolant are up to satisfactory levels. Finally a touch point sanitisation of the vehicle will also be carried out. Honda says all services will be performed by trained professionals while following proper hygiene protocols. The service can be booked by contacting the nearest Honda dealership.

Also read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Introduces Easy Car Finance Options For Customers

Honda has also recently announced a range of easy car finance schemes for its customers.

0 Comments

The company has also recently announced a range of easy car finance schemes for its customers which includes low interest rates and low EMIs. It believes that with the Coronavirus pandemic, people will be extra careful in maintaining social distancing, and will increasingly opt for personal mobility. The company says that easy finance schemes can address many issues of financing during this tough phase.

