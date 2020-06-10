New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Introduces Easy Car Finance Options For Customers

Honda says that it has been working closely with various financial institutions to offer lucrative car finance schemes to increase affordability and support car purchase.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda believes that with the COVID-10 pandemic, people will increasingly opt for personal mobility

Highlights

  • Honda has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank
  • Honda aims to increase affordability and support car purchase
  • Honda is offering low rate of interest & special EMI schemes for old City

Honda Cars India has announced introducing a range of easy car finance scheme for its customers. The company says that it has been working closely with various financial institutions to offer some lucrative plans to increase affordability and support car purchase. In fact, the Japanese carmaker has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank for a customer-friendly program, targeted at those who plan to buy the previous generation Honda City. Under the program, customers can avail low rate of interest scheme for 5 years at 6.99 per cent and low EMI for initial 3 months at ₹ 999 per lakh. Customers who are interested, will be able to avail an exchange bonus as well.

Also Rear: 2020 Honda City Launch Details Out

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

City

Jazz

WR-V

2019 Civic

Accord

CR-V

pfagj9f

Honda and Kotak Mahindra Bank are offers low interest rate of 6.99 per cent and low EMI for initial 3 months at ₹ 999 per lakh on the old Honda City

Additionally, the company has also partnered with HDFC Bank for a different finance scheme. Under this plan, customers will get to avail a combination of Step-up EMI and Balloon EMI at the end of the tenure on all Honda models. Customer buying a car with a loan tenure of 7 years, will be required to pay lower EMIs during most of the loan tenure, while the balance amount will be included in last EMI. The rate of interest for this plan will be is 9.25 per cent and the EMI will increase every year with the balloon EMI coming in as part of the last month of the tenure.

Also Read: Tata Motors Introduces Affordable EMIs And Long Tenure Loans To Boost Car Sales

ntf3oj1k

Honda has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offered a combination of Step-up EMI and Balloon EMI for other models

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Introduces Special Finance Schemes To Boost Car Sales

0 Comments

Honda Cars India believes that with the COVID-10 pandemic, people will be extra careful against the coronavirus, and will increasingly opt for personal mobility. The company says that easy finance schemes like these can thus address many issues of financing during this tough phase. We have already seen similar finance options being introduced by other carmakers like - Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Fiat, and even Mercedes-Benz India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 7.45 - 9.41 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.15 - 10.35 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 43.21 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
View More
x
Honda Cars India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks
Honda Cars India's Production Schedule Not Affected By Cyber Attacks
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Hit By Cyber Attack, Some Production Disrupted Globally
Honda Hit By Cyber Attack, Some Production Disrupted Globally
Select your City
or select from popular cities